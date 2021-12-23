Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Timberlake scores 24 to carry Towson past Navy 69-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 04:51
Timberlake scores 24 to carry Towson past Navy 69-52

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 24 points as Towson topped Navy 69-52 on Wednesday.

Timberlake hit 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Charles Thompson had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for Towson (9-4). Cam Holden added eight rebounds, and Terry Nolan Jr. had eight assists.

Jaylen Walker had 13 points for the Midshipmen (7-4). Greg Summers added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Richard Njoku had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 06:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
"