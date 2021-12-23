Alexa
King, Edwards lift Valparaiso past William & Mary 88-66

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 04:30
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kobe King had 19 points as Valparaiso easily defeated William & Mary 88-66 on Wednesday.

Sheldon Edwards added 17 points for Valpo, while Kevion Taylor chipped in 15.

Thomas Kithier had 12 points for Valparaiso (7-6).

Valpo forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Valparaiso scored 50 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Quinn Blair had 14 points for the Tribe (1-12), who have now lost six consecutive games. Ben Wight had 14 points and eight rebounds. Connor Kochera had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 06:39 GMT+08:00

