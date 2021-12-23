Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fire destroys Virginia home of former senator Chuck Robb

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 00:19
Fire destroys Virginia home of former senator Chuck Robb

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A fire destroyed the northern Virginia home of former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, who is the daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson Wednesday.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. But there was no information on the victims' identities.

Fire and rescue officials reported they responded to the home in McLean early Wednesday morning. Crews from neighboring Arlington County and Montgomery County, Maryland, also responded.

Photos show flames consuming the home.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he and his wife, Pam, were saddened to hear of the fire at the Robbs' home.

“Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy,” he said.

The stretch of the road is a few miles outside the nation's capital and home to a number of wealthy political figures and diplomats.

Tax records show the home has a value of $5.5 million, with an adjacent parcel of land owned by the Robbs valued at $3.4 million.

Updated : 2021-12-23 02:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
"