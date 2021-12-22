Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 25 15 7 2 1 33 78 71
Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79
Hartford 22 13 6 2 1 29 73 61
Hershey 23 12 8 2 1 27 70 72
Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 60 58
Bridgeport 27 9 14 1 3 22 69 82
WB/Scranton 22 9 10 1 2 21 51 71
Lehigh Valley 23 6 11 4 2 18 58 75
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40
Rochester 23 15 8 0 0 30 89 85
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76
Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75
Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63
Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59
Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63
Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77
Milwaukee 26 11 13 2 0 24 75 83
Iowa 23 10 10 2 1 23 70 67
Grand Rapids 22 9 10 2 1 21 64 69
Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 23 18 2 2 1 39 86 53
Ontario 21 14 5 1 1 30 83 64
Henderson 22 12 7 2 1 27 65 57
Colorado 25 10 11 2 2 24 77 84
Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64
Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69
San Jose 23 10 12 1 0 21 75 95
San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70
Bakersfield 19 7 8 1 3 18 50 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 0

San Jose 4, Colorado 1

Utica at Belleville, ppd

WB/Scranton at Toronto, ppd

Manitoba at Texas, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tucson at Abbotsford, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-12-23 00:40 GMT+08:00

"