NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 30 20 6 4 44 98 80 10-3-2 10-3-2 7-3-1 Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 9-3-0 12-4-1 3-2-0 Washington 31 18 6 7 43 108 81 9-3-4 9-3-3 6-2-0 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 12-4-1 8-4-1 6-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77 8-3-2 11-4-2 5-1-0 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 14-3-0 4-4-4 4-1-2 Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76 8-5-2 9-3-3 4-2-0 Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104 11-3-2 4-10-1 4-4-2 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 7-5-1 7-5-1 6-3-1 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 9-3-1 5-10-0 2-5-0 Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95 6-6-2 6-6-3 3-4-1 New Jersey 30 10 15 5 25 82 105 7-7-3 3-8-2 4-4-2 Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104 6-8-2 4-7-3 3-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77 2-5-3 6-7-3 1-4-1 Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 5-9-0 4-8-2 3-4-0 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109 5-10-1 2-11-2 2-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92 10-2-1 9-7-1 5-3-0 Vegas 32 20 12 0 40 114 98 10-7-0 10-5-0 5-4-0 Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89 10-4-3 7-5-3 7-1-2 Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79 9-5-0 10-5-1 6-2-1 St. Louis 31 17 9 5 39 106 85 11-3-2 6-6-3 6-4-2 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 10-2-1 7-6-1 4-3-0 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 4-3-4 11-4-2 2-4-1 Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90 10-6-0 8-5-0 8-2-0 Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87 10-6-1 4-5-4 4-2-2 Los Angeles 30 14 11 5 33 80 79 8-6-2 6-5-3 2-2-1 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 11-3-1 4-9-1 6-4-1 San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85 7-7-1 8-7-0 2-2-0 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 8-7-1 6-8-1 3-3-2 Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97 6-6-2 5-9-2 3-3-2 Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108 6-9-1 4-8-2 2-7-0 Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109 2-10-1 4-11-1 2-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 3

Carolina at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

St. Louis at Ottawa, ppd

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd

Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd

Florida at Chicago, ppd

Anaheim at Calgary, ppd

Arizona at Seattle, ppd

Vancouver at San Jose, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd

Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Toronto, ppd

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Carolina at Ottawa, ppd

Colorado at Boston, ppd

Montreal at New Jersey, ppd

Nashville at Florida, ppd

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd

Dallas at Chicago, ppd

Seattle at Calgary, ppd

Tampa Bay at Arizona, ppd

Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd

Edmonton at San Jose, ppd

Los Angeles at Vegas, ppd

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled