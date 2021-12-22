Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 20 18 1 1 0 39 81 41
Quad City 22 15 2 2 3 35 79 52
Knoxville 19 14 3 0 2 30 76 42
Fayetteville 20 14 6 0 0 28 63 47
Pensacola 20 10 7 3 0 23 63 57
Peoria 16 9 3 1 3 22 49 37
Evansville 20 11 9 0 0 22 50 49
Roanoke 17 8 5 2 2 21 50 42
Birmingham 22 3 15 4 0 10 46 88
Macon 21 3 17 0 1 7 35 90
Vermilion County 17 2 13 2 0 6 30 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-12-23 00:39 GMT+08:00

"