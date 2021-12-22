China 3D cardiac mapping Market CAGR of 12.8% 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on China 3D cardiac mapping Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The China 3D cardiac mapping market was valued at $55.55 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $150.59 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. China 3D cardiac mapping Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Cardiac mapping is the process of identifying electrical or mechanical activity of human heart. Mapping electrical movements of heart is a critical component for diagnosis and treatment of any heart disease. Cardiac mapping is generally performed by inserting a catheter into the heart chamber percutaneously and sequentially recording endocardial electrograms within a precise location within the heart.

3D cardiac mapping systems give three-dimensional view of a patient’s heart, which helps electrophysiologists to identify the site of origin of any irregular rhythm accurately and deliver radio-frequency catheter ablation therapy with high success rate. Moreover, cardiac mapping is used widely for identification, characterization, and localization of arrhythmia.

Surge in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias and increased demand for improved patient outcomes mainly boosts the market growth. Cardiac arrhythmias have increased the incidences of other risk factors such as CVDs, high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes. The chances of developing cardiac arrhythmias increases with increase in age.

The common type of cardiac arrhythmias is atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular and fast heartbeat; there are numerous factors responsible for irregular heart rhythm such as heart attack, smoking, congenital heart defects, and stress. Improving life expectancies of people has considerably increased the geriatric population across the globe. These aspects have increased the demand for early detection and treatment of irregular heartbeat, thereby driving the demand for 3D cardiac mapping systems.

The China 3D cardiac mapping market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. By application, it is divided into electroanatomical mapping, basket catheter mapping, and real-time positional management (cardiac pathways) EP system. By end user, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics and diagnostics centers

Some of the key players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, and Acutus Medical.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Electroanatomical Mapping

– Basket Catheter Mapping

– Real-Time Positional Management (Cardiac Pathways) EP System.

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Diagnostics

