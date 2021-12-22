Internet of Things in Healthcare Market CAGR of 13.20% 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Internet of Things in Healthcare Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global internet of things in the healthcare market was valued at $113.7billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $332.67billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.20% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Internet of Things in Healthcare Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a communication network technology that is rapidly proliferating at an unprecedented rate. It connects people with IoT by transforming information from the physical world into the digital world. It allows the physical devices to connect together to send with computation-based performance in real-world.

In addition, in healthcare filed, IoT is used for the data collection, analysis for research, and monitoring electronic health records which contains personally identifiable information, protected health information, and for other machine-generated healthcare data. It also offers many services such as real-time monitoring, medication compliance, and imaging which can connect wirelessly. Further, the IoT in healthcare applications include remote monitoring, early prevention, chronic disease management, elderly care, for personalized medical services, and others.

In addition, IoT in healthcare is also probable to significantly reduce mortalities and non-communicable diseases such as stroke, heart diseases, hypertension, hypo & hyper glycemia, cancer, and others. Further, according to estimation by the Forbes magazine, by 2020, there are expected to be around 40.9 billion devices capable of connecting with the internet. For instance, in 2019, there is a shift of IoT healthcare from cloud computing to fog computing, which enables efficient data sharing service with privacy preservation. Furthermore, there are many collaborative effects were taken by the companies and government organization for advancing IoT healthcare for patient care. For instance, in 2017, Nokia and UNICEF have worked together to support the development of high-impact mobile health (mhealth) programs for saving lives in Indonesia.

The global internet of things in healthcare market is expected to register considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements, rise in incidence rates of chronic diseases, growing demand for cost-effective treatment and disease management, better accessibility to high-speed internet, and implementation of favorable government regulatory policies. Furthermore, increase in adoption of smart devices and wearables, rise in interest of self-health measurement, and reduced healthcare cost with advanced and cost effectives IoT in healthcare products and solutions.

Moreover, r Increase in the investments in IoT healthcare space by Fintech companies such as MedAngelONE, Amiko, SWORD health, and Aira are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, factors such as high costs associated with IoT infrastructure development, data privacy and security issues, lack of awareness among public in developing regions, and limited technical knowledge are expected to impede the market growth. Various factors such as improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, government initiatives to support IoT platform, and high R&D spending are expected to boost the market growth.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the global internet of things in the healthcare market. The key companies profiled in this report are Apple, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Google (Alphabet), International Business Machines Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., QUALCOMM Incorporated, and Abbott Laboratories.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global antihypertensive market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Devices

o Implantable Sensor Devices

o Wearable Sensor Devices

o Others Sensor Devices

– System and Software

o Network Layer

o Database Layer

o Analytics Layer

– Services

o Architecture (System integration)

o Consulting

o Application Development (support and maintenance)

By Application

– Patient Monitoring

– Clinical Operation and Workflow Optimization

– Clinical Imaging

– Fitness and Wellness Measurement

– Drug Development

By End User

– Healthcare Providers

– Patients

– Healthcare Payers

– Research Laboratories (Biotech/Pharma)

– Government Authority

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Internet of Things in Healthcare Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

