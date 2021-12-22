U.S IVF Services Market 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on U.S IVF Services Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The U.S. IVF market was valued at $4,905.46 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $5,563.06 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. U.S IVF Services Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

IVF is a complex series of procedure used to help by fertility or avoid genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child. Throughout IVF, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab The U.S. IVF market experiences growth, owing to rise in number of infertility cases, availability of skilled professionals, and technological advancements including preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and three-parent IVF procedures.

Delayed pregnancies; aging of women population, which lowers conception rates; and introduction of new & advanced products of IVF treatments enhance the market growth. IVF procedures are associated with high success rate, thus fueling the market growth. For instance, according to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), in 2016 around 1.8% babies born in the U.S were conceived through IVF procedures. However, factors such as high cost of IVF treatment and stringent government regulations are expected to affect the market growth. For example, one IVF cycle costs around $12,000 to $15,000 excluding cost of medicines.

Increase in developments in fertility clinics and novel IVF technologies are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for IVF service providers in the future. Moreover, rise in number of multiple pregnancy problem cases in the U.S. increase the employment of IVF procedures, which is expected to propel the market growth in the near future

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

u This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the U.S IVF services market.

u In depth quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations from 2019 to 2027.

u The IVF services market is analyzed on the basis of cycle type and end user.

u Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by monitoring top competitors within the market framework.

u Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the U.S market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Boston IVF

– Conceptions Reproductive Associates

– Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility

– Fertility Center of San Antonio

– Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

– Houston Fertility Center

– New hope fertility center

– Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey

– Servy Massey Fertility Institute

– Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

– Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

– Fertility Clinics

– Hospitals

– Surgical centers

– Clinical research institutes

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

