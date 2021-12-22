AI in Healthcare Market 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on AI in Healthcare Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The AI in healthcare market was valued at $4,836.87million in 2019 and is projected to reach $99,491.58 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 42.8% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global AI in Healthcare Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be defined as the science and engineering adopted to design intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs. AI is an intelligent system that applies various human intelligence based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering. AI is widely applicable in medication management, treatment plans, and drug discovery.

The growth of the AI in healthcare market is driven by the ability of AI to improve patient outcomes, need to increase coordination between healthcare workforce & patients, increase in adoption of precision medicine, and a notable rise in venture capital investments. In addition, rise in importance of big data in healthcare is expected to fuel the market growth.

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of AI systems. Furthermore, technological advancements in AI systems are anticipated to augment the market growth. Prospective of AI-based tools for elderly care and the untapped potential of emerging markets, such as China and India, are expected to present various opportunities for market expansion. However, an imprecise regulatory scenario and reluctance among healthcare professionals to adopt AI-based technologies are expected to hamper the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

u This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

u Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

u The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to offering, algorithm, application, end user, and region.

u In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

u The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

– Enlitic Inc

– General Vision

– iCarbonX

– Intel Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Nvidia Corporation

– Next IT Corp

– Welltok Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Offering

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

By Algorithm

o Deep Learning

o Querying Method

o Natural Language Processing

o Context Aware Processing

By Application

o Robot-assisted Surgery

o Virtual Nursing Assistant

o Administrative Workflow Assistance

o Fraud Detection

o Dosage Error Reduction

o Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

o Preliminary Diagnosis

o Others

By End User

o Healthcare Providers

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

o Patients

o Payers

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the AI in Healthcare Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

