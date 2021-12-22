Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market Size, CAGR 31.6% 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Report Ocean presents a new report on Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market was valued at $520 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,815 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 31.6% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is science and engineering adopted to design intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs. AI is an intelligent system that relates various human intelligence based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines such as biology, computer science, psychology, mathematics, linguistics, and engineering. In the healthcare industry, AI is applicable in medication management, treatment plans, drug discovery& developments and others. Drug discovery& development includes several processes and phases that demand a huge amount of funds. Furthermore, clinical trials and approval of the drug in the market might be a challenging task. Increase in number of collaborations between pharmaceutical & biotech companies and AI providers are the major driver for this market.

Artificial intelligence decreases a large amount of time and cost utilized in the drug discovery and development process, which is mainly influencing the market growth. The increasing demand for cloud-based software that enables the researcher to design drugs quickly and accurately is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning approaches within the life science R&D industry is making drug discovery and development more innovative, time-effective and cost-effective. The artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market is segmented on the type, indication, end user and region.

By type, it is divided into target identification, molecules screening, de novo drug design &drug optimization and preclinical &clinical testing. On the basis of indication, it is classified into oncology, infectious disease, neurology, and others. By end user, it is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America and Middle East and Africa).North America held the major share of the artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to strong economies in the U.S. and Canada; high adoption rate of AI technologies due to large number of investments to boost the drug discovery industry; and large number of cross industry collaborations and partnerships majorly fuels the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of advanced AI technologies, and growth in focus of major players on increasing their presence in emerging Asian countries.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Alphabet Inc.

– Atomwise, Inc

– Benevolent AI

– Cloud Pharmaceutical

– Deep Genomics

– Exscientia

– Insilico Medicine Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Nvidia Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Target Identification

– Molecule Screening

– De Novo Drug Design and Drug Optimization

– Preclinical and Clinical Testing

By Indication

– Oncology

– Infectious Disease

– Neurology

– Others

By End User

– Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies.

– Contract Research Organization (CROs).

By Geography

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

