Ophthalmic Devices Market Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Ophthalmic Devices Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global ophthalmic devices market was valued at $32,534.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $44,865.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Ophthalmic Devices Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Ophthalmology is a branch of medical science that deals with the structure, function, and various eye diseases. Ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgery, and vision correction. These devices are gaining increased importance and adoption due to surge in prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision-related issues.

The growth of the global ophthalmic devices market is majorly driven by rise in adoption of digital devices, including laptops, smartphones, and computers, e-readers; rapid technological advancements in ophthalmic devices such as intraocular lenses (IOLs) coupled with increasing focus on customer training and education for the use of ophthalmic devices which would help in building the staff skills; and surge in awareness related to devices used in ophthalmology. However, low awareness regarding eye-related diseases and dearth of skilled professionals are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Also, emerging countries such as China, India and other Asia-Pacific countries possess high growth potential, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructures in these countries.

Based on product function, the report segments the global ophthalmic devices market into ophthalmic surgical devices, diagnostic devices, and vision care devices. The ophthalmic surgical devices segment is further categorized into refractive error surgical devices, glaucoma surgical devices, cataract surgical devices, and vitreoretinal surgical devices. The cataract surgery devices segment dominated the ophthalmic surgical devices market in 2019, and is expected to reach $5,219.6 by 2017, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The ophthalmic diagnostic devices segment is sub segmented into refractors, corneal topography systems, retinal ultrasound systems, fundus camera, ophthalmoscopes, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometer. The retinal ultrasound segment is expected to reach $3,286.6 by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The vision care devices segment is bifurcated into contact lenses and spectacle lenses. The spectacle leases segment is expected to reach $12,669 by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

On a regional level, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America ophthalmic devices market accounted for the largest share; however, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The global ophthalmology devices market is highly competitive in nature, as major players have focused on the development and launch of innovative products to garner maximum share in the competitive market.

The key players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. The other players in the industry include Sonomed Escalon, Hoya Group, Gulden Ophthalmics, FCI Ophthalmics, Glaukos Corporation, and STAAR Surgical.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ophthalmic devices market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

– A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global ophthalmic devices market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Function

– Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

o Refractive Error Surgical Devices

o Glaucoma Surgical Devices

o Cataract Surgery Devices

o Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

– Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

o Refractors

o Corneal Topography Systems

o Retinal Ultrasound Systems

o Fundus Camera

o Ophthalmoscopes

o Optical Coherence Tomography Systems

o Perimeters

o Slit Lamps

o Tonometer’s

– Ophthalmic Vision Care Devices

o Contact Lenses

o Spectacle Lenses

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Ophthalmic Devices Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

