VPC Market Growth Statistics 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, Forthcoming s, Upcoming Investments and Forecast 2030

VPC market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the global VPC market by region.

The global VPC market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.4% during the forecasted period 2016-2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is an emerging market and is expected that VPC will be able to overtake private cloud’s market share in the coming years. In VPC’ a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure; thus’ providing a secure and personal data storage space to the user in the public cloud. Today’ the VPC solutions are mainly being adopted by the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Small Medium Businesses (SMBs). The VPC solutions are cost friendly and more secured as compared to other cloud solutions available. At present’ VPC is witnessing growth mainly in the developed countries of Americas and Europe and has started penetrating the other parts of the world.

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.35% during the period 2016-2022. The need for low cost disaster recovery solutions and easy installation are driving the VPC market. Despite’ certain factors such as lack of awareness about VPC solution in developing and underdeveloped regions may still impact the growth of the VPC market. The VPC market has a huge growth opportunity in the industry verticals such as financial institutes’ transportation’ telecom and hospitality. The VPC region market is analysed by four regions – Americas’ Europe’ Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is one of the fastest growing VPC markets due to the increased ICT infrastructure spending’s from the SMBs’ SMEs and the government.

Some of the major market players are Amazon’ Google’ VMware’ HP’ Microsoft and IBM. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Jelastic’ Digital Oceans’ Cloud One and Cloudyn.

This study covers and analyses “Virtual Private Cloud” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry’ this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The global public cloud market is a multibillion market. In VPC’ a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure. Thus’ providing secure and personal data storage space to the user in the public cloud. Today’ the VPC solutions are largely being adopted by the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Small Medium Businesses (SMBs). The VPC solutions are cost-friendly and more secured as compared to the other available cloud solutions.

The companies across the industry verticals have slowly started migrating towards the VPC. The major industry verticals which are adopting VPC are BFSI’ public’ and telecom. At present’ even the emerging economies of APEJ and MEA are adopting the VPC solutions. Most of the VPC service providers and vendors are based in the developed markets of Americas and have started expanding in CEE’ Subcontinent’ and the Middle East region. It is expected that these regions will witness two-fold growth in the coming years due to the government push and increased IT investments.

Key Players Covered in the Report

VMware Inc.

Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC)

Hewlett Packard Co. (HP)

Amazon.com’ Inc.

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Accenture

Intel Corporation

Jelastic

CloudOne

Cloudyn

Digital Ocean

