Eye Tracking Market Size Analysis 2021: Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2027

The Eye Tracking Market is anticipated to reach over USD 2,142 million by 2027. In 2021, the healthcare segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global eye tracking market revenue during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5202

The increasing demand for a personalized experience on consumer devices has propelled the research for this technology and boosted eye tracking market growth. This technology is integrated with assistive communication devices to offer benefits related to eye trailing. The rising penetration of the eye tracking technology in sectors of aviation, automotive and entertainment has greatly influenced the market growth. The growing use of eye tracking technology in augmented reality and virtual reality applications is expected to accelerate the adoption during the forecast period. However, improved automation in vehicles, advanced artificial intelligence, and smart factories hamper eye tracking market growth. Factors such as development of eye tracking technology for interoperability, development of low-cost eye tracking solutions, growing use in lie detection and gaming applications, and growing demand for contactless biometrics solutions would offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Eye Tracking Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Eye Tracking Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Eye Tracking Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Eye Tracking Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5202

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand from retail and healthcare sectors drive the market growth. The growing applications of smart sensors and contactless biometric solutions has increased the demand for eye tracking solutions in the region. The growing penetration of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support market growth. The increasing applications in healthcare, and defense sectors in the region further promote market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing need for assistive communication and other applications in the healthcare sector.

The companies operating in the eye tracking market report include EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc., EyeTracking, Inc., LC Technologies, Inc., Mirametrix Inc., Tobii AB, Sensomotoric Instruments GmbH, Seeing Machines Ltd., Ergoneers GmbH, Gazepoint Research Inc., and Smart Eye AB. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5202

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/