Smart Home Automation Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2027

The worldwide Smart Home Automation Market is anticipated to reach around USD 203.3 billion by 2027.

In 2021, the entertainment segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2021, North America accounted for the majority share in the global Smart Home Automation market.

The growing demand for remote monitoring of homes, along with increasing costs associated with energy use increases the demand for smart home automation. The increasing use of mart home automation in the development of smart cities, along with government regulations regarding energy use and emissions support the smart home automation market growth. The rising adoption of Internet of Things, and smart devices boosts the adoption of smart home automation. Other factors driving the market growth include growing penetration of mobile devices, technological advancements, and development of smart cities. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing awareness among consumers regarding efficient energy use would provide growth opportunities for smart home automation market in the coming years.

The rising concerns regarding energy efficiency has increased the adoption of smart home automation. Smart home automation systems maintain the controls of home equipment to maximize energy efficiency. For instance, the thermostat uses a temperature threshold to govern the home’s heating and cooling system. They can also be programmed with different target temperatures to keep energy usage at a minimum.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Smart Home Automation Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Smart Home Automation Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Smart Home Automation Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Smart Home Automation Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global smart home automation market. The primary factors driving the smart home automation market growth in the region include established telecommunication industry and cloud infrastructure, rising penetration of mobile devices, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of favorable government regulations regarding energy usage and emissions, and rising awareness regarding use of energy efficient equipment boost the smart home automation market in North America. The increasing concerns regarding safety and access control, increasing development of smart cities, and growing adoption of connected devices and IoT further increase the demand of Smart Home Automation in the region.

The companies operating in the smart home automation markett include Johnson Controls, ABB Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Schneider Electric, Legrand SA, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Control4 Corporation, and Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

