LiDAR Market Growth 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2027

The LiDAR market is anticipated to reach over USD 2,019 million by 2027. In 2021, the corridor mapping application segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2021.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5198

The growing need for 3D imaging from various sectors, and increasing adoption of aerial LiDAR systems have boosted the adoption of LiDAR solutions. Increasing government investments in defense, agriculture, and city planning boosts the adoption of LiDAR. Additionally, the increasing demand of LiDAR from mining and transportation industries has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with increasing development of autonomous vehicles and integration of advanced safety systems in vehicles would accelerate the growth of the LiDAR market. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

The Lidar Market is segmented on the basis of component, installation, range, application, and geography. Based on the component, the market is segmented into Navigation and Positioning Systems, Laser Scanners, Cameras, and others. Laser Scanners accounted for the highest share in the global LiDAR market in 2021. The installation segment is categorized into ground-based, and airborne. The ground-based LiDAR systems dominated the global market in 2017. Lower costs associated with ground-based LiDAR systems coupled with lesser stringent regulations drive the growth of this segment. The range in the global LiDAR market include Short Range LiDAR, Medium Range LiDAR, and Large Range LiDAR. The applications included in the report are Urban Planning, ADAS & Driverless Cars, Corridor Mapping, Environment, Engineering, Exploration, and others.

North America generated the highest revenue in the LiDAR market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The growth of industrial automation and technological advancements in metrological applications have accelerated the adoption rate of LiDAR technology in North American region. In airborne applications, LiDAR technology has exhibited exceptional advantages over RADAR technology such as improved accuracy, real-time mapping ability and better visualization, thereby driving the LiDAR market across all the countries in North American region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand from emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5198

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the LiDAR Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the LiDAR Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the LiDAR Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the LiDAR Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The leading companies profiled in the LiDAR market report include Trimble Navigation Limited, Faro Technologies, Inc., Quantum Spatial, Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Sick AG, Teledyne Optech, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems, Leica Geosystems Inc., GeoDigital, and Beijing Surestar Technology. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5198

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/