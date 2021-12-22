Over-The-Top Video Market 2021: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2027

In 2021, the AVOD segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global over-the-top video market revenue during the forecast period.

The Over-The-Top Video Market is anticipated to reach around USD 94.3 billion by 2027.

The growing penetration of broadband infrastructure, and increasing adoption of device-based computing have boosted the adoption of OTT Video. over-the-top video market growth is also influenced by the increasing penetration of mobile devices and other connected portable devices. Moreover, development of new apps, features and independent platforms for OTT content has driven the over-the-top video market. OTT video services enable consumers to stream live content, download videos and movies, thereby increasing its popularity. Increasing disposable incomes, and growth in media & entertainment industry further support the growth of this market. Availability of low cost OTT video services and rising need for a personalized experience has accelerated the adoption of OTT Video. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with increasing demand from emerging economies further boost the market growth.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global over-the-top video market throughout the forecast period. The high disposable incomes in the region, and growing media and entertainment industry drive the market growth in the region. There has been a significant increase in the consumption of online video content in the region. Favorable government regulations in the region boost the market growth in the region. Local players are introducing low cost OTT Video with advanced technologies to cater to the growing demand of consumers. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in OTT Video markets of the North American region.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Over-The-Top Video Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Over-The-Top Video Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Over-The-Top Video Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Over-The-Top Video Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The major companies operating in the over-the-top video market include Microsoft Corporation, Yahoo Inc., Amazon.com, Google Inc., Netflix Inc., Roku, Inc., Hulu, Apple, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Facebook, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

