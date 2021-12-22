Active Electronic Components Market Size and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2027

The Active Electronic Components Market is anticipated to reach around USD 519 billion by 2027. In 2021, the consumer electronics segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2021, North America accounted for the majority share in the global Active Electronic Components market.

The increasing demand for active electronic components from consumer electronics and wearables, and rising penetration of smart devices drives the growth of the market. The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing demand from the healthcare sector increases the demand for active electronic components. The rising adoption of MEMS and NEMS technologies, and IoT further boosts the demand of active electronic components. Other factors driving the market growth include growing modernization of automobiles, technological advancements, and adoption of smart technologies. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing demand from diversified industries would provide growth opportunities for Active Electronic Components market during the forecast period.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the Active Electronic Components market. The primary factors driving the Active Electronic Components market growth in the region include rising demand for security systems and business intelligence, increasing demand for consumer electronics, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The rising sale of luxury and modernized vehicles, increasing development of smart cities, and growing adoption of connected devices and IoT further increases the demand of active electronic components in the region.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Active Electronic Components Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Active Electronic Components Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Active Electronic Components Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Active Electronic Components Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The leading companies profiled in the Active Electronic Components Market report include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Hitachi AIC Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Diotec Semiconductor AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

