Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US economy grew at 2.3% rate in Q3, up from earlier estimate

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/22 21:40
Cranes work to load containers onto a ship, inside PortMiami, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Miami. Inflation has been a growing concern throughout 2021....

Cranes work to load containers onto a ship, inside PortMiami, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Miami. Inflation has been a growing concern throughout 2021....

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.

The third and final look at the performance of the gross domestic product, the nation's total output of goods and services, is up slightly from last month's estimate of 2.1% third quarter growth.

The third quarter performance followed much more rapid growth of 6.3% in the first quarter and 6.7% in the second quarter. The emergence of the delta variant in the summer was blamed for much of the third quarter slowdown.

Now with the appearance of the omicron variant, coming on top of high inflation and lingering supply chain issues, there are concerns about future growth prospects.

Those fears have sent the stock market on a turbulent ride in recent days although new optimism that the omicron risks will be manageable allowed the Dow Jones industrial average to stage a 560-point rebound on Tuesday.

Updated : 2021-12-22 23:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
"