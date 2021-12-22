Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 22, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;33;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SSW;13;78%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;Breezy in the p.m.;26;21;WNW;20;59%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;A morning shower;7;-3;NE;7;70%;41%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;17;8;Abundant sunshine;16;9;ESE;7;81%;9%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Colder;0;0;A couple of showers;7;6;WSW;19;83%;99%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-8;A morning flurry;-4;-12;NNE;9;70%;51%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;17;3;Cooler with some sun;10;0;E;8;63%;16%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A snow shower;1;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-8;SW;11;61%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;36;24;Breezy in the p.m.;34;20;SSE;19;47%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;11;5;Partly sunny;11;4;ENE;7;62%;5%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A thick cloud cover;21;17;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;SSW;22;72%;3%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;18;7;Clouds and sun;18;6;NNW;13;57%;27%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;31;22;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;E;9;68%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;ESE;7;64%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;33;23;Partly sunny;32;24;SSW;7;54%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Cloudy;12;8;Partly sunny;15;10;WSW;13;83%;13%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;5;-2;Cloudy and chilly;1;-5;ENE;8;61%;70%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;4;-3;Clouds and sun;4;2;SSE;9;57%;33%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;1;-2;Periods of snow;1;0;SW;8;69%;99%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;18;11;Brief p.m. showers;21;11;SW;9;72%;72%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;26;20;A couple of t-storms;25;19;WNW;13;83%;99%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;1;-4;Cloudy;1;0;SE;16;75%;32%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and chilly;3;-1;Cloudy;7;6;SW;15;84%;70%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Chilly with some sun;0;-8;Partly sunny;-2;-5;SW;6;42%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;1;-6;Cloudy and chilly;1;-1;S;8;59%;37%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunshine, pleasant;28;20;E;16;62%;3%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;19;A morning t-storm;29;19;NE;8;53%;78%;3

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;14;0;Mostly sunny;13;1;N;8;49%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;19;13;Low clouds;18;12;N;7;63%;44%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as hot;29;18;Clouds and sun;24;16;SE;25;59%;4%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;21;Humid with a shower;27;20;SE;4;69%;85%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;30;19;Hazy sunshine;30;20;ENE;5;65%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;1;-1;Milder;6;3;SW;21;62%;4%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;Partly sunny;30;22;NNE;11;70%;2%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, snow showers;2;0;Occasional wet snow;1;-3;W;9;89%;96%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;22;High clouds;27;22;NNE;14;62%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny, breezy;20;16;SSW;25;65%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;33;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;ENE;13;73%;81%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;22;10;Hazy sun;22;11;ESE;7;61%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;17;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;7;SW;10;26%;27%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;24;17;Hazy sunshine;25;15;NNW;6;65%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;SSW;8;78%;94%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;10;9;A morning shower;12;6;SSW;17;92%;63%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Showers around;11;8;A shower or two;13;4;NNE;8;45%;67%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers;16;15;Periods of rain;16;15;SE;13;91%;97%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny;25;15;Hazy and very warm;26;18;SSE;6;66%;11%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;23;17;Humid with a t-storm;21;17;NNW;11;95%;85%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;24;19;Mostly sunny;23;16;ENE;16;61%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and frigid;-9;-12;Snow showers;-2;-10;W;28;86%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NW;5;75%;78%;2

Hong Kong, China;Near-record warmth;25;17;Showers around;22;18;E;10;67%;85%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;26;20;Cloudy and breezy;26;21;ENE;26;60%;74%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;30;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;SE;6;34%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;19;8;Mostly sunny;20;6;NE;8;50%;26%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, cold;4;-2;Cold;4;0;ESE;8;74%;28%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;WNW;13;82%;99%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;N;12;46%;10%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;15;A stray thunderstorm;26;12;W;15;71%;83%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;13;0;Mild with sunshine;13;-1;NW;7;43%;3%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;SSW;10;70%;30%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;3;Hazy sun;17;3;S;6;53%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;29;16;Hazy sunshine;30;16;NNW;22;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow showers, cold;-9;-14;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-11;S;8;71%;76%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;N;10;67%;91%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable clouds;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;NNE;8;84%;97%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;24;13;Hazy sun;25;15;NW;6;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;7;79%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;10;5;Periods of rain;10;5;ESE;11;85%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun, warm;34;23;Partly sunny;33;25;SW;10;68%;4%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;21;18;High clouds;22;18;SSE;11;70%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;16;14;A couple of showers;15;13;SSW;8;92%;86%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;6;4;Showers around;11;7;WSW;15;89%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy and cool;18;12;Afternoon rain;14;13;ESE;9;95%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Variable clouds;29;24;SSW;10;70%;34%;10

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;15;8;Periods of rain;13;9;S;5;75%;99%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;NE;14;64%;30%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;7;83%;82%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;30;25;Humid, a p.m. shower;31;24;E;7;72%;58%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;23;11;Partial sunshine;20;11;SSE;18;58%;4%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;WNW;8;29%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;23;13;Sunshine and nice;24;18;NNE;15;52%;1%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Very cold;-9;-10;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-8;SSW;13;59%;81%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;26;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;E;23;68%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;ENE;17;66%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Periods of snow;0;-12;Sunny and colder;-9;-12;NE;3;63%;25%;2

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;-20;-21;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-14;SW;14;72%;37%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;30;21;Hazy sun;30;21;NNE;9;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Occasional rain;22;16;A t-storm around;25;16;NE;22;66%;80%;7

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;8;0;Breezy in the a.m.;5;2;SSW;20;35%;45%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;14;6;Partly sunny;13;3;ESE;10;70%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-1;-11;Mostly sunny;-6;-7;SSE;16;80%;26%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mainly cloudy;11;2;Sunny;12;2;SE;7;58%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;-1;-6;Cloudy and cold;-5;-12;NNW;6;83%;40%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow showers;0;-14;Colder;-8;-11;E;10;63%;60%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NNE;12;72%;99%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;NW;15;73%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;28;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;E;9;85%;97%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy and cold;2;-1;Showers around;10;8;SSW;12;88%;94%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;SSE;20;40%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;26;24;NNE;6;89%;99%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;NNE;16;70%;91%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;31;19;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;SSE;10;61%;92%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;0;-3;Cloudy, p.m. snow;2;2;WSW;10;56%;99%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;5;-9;Hazy sunshine;4;-5;NW;5;49%;70%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;19;11;A little p.m. rain;21;12;SE;14;64%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler with rain;17;13;Episodes of sunshine;20;12;S;8;85%;72%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;A shower or two;31;25;NNE;13;67%;71%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-2;E;12;62%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers, cold;-5;-9;Cloudy, snow showers;-1;-3;SSW;16;88%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;23;Couple of t-storms;26;21;WSW;15;76%;94%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;19;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;SE;10;24%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy;12;5;A shower or two;14;8;SE;7;80%;96%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Hazy sunshine;-9;-12;A little p.m. snow;0;-7;SW;20;55%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;12;Periods of rain;14;8;WSW;12;97%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A t-storm in spots;26;20;NE;16;70%;85%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;22;A shower in spots;30;23;S;10;71%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;23;16;A shower in spots;23;14;N;10;80%;55%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and beautiful;25;8;N;8;30%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;SW;13;43%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;29;21;A shower;28;22;NNE;9;79%;97%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;16;13;Showers;16;10;SE;8;90%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;10;5;A couple of showers;6;3;SSW;15;85%;98%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;8;-5;Mostly sunny;7;-2;NW;6;33%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;15;7;Sunny and mild;16;9;ENE;11;71%;11%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A quick p.m. shower;32;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;NNW;8;71%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-8;Partly sunny;1;-5;S;12;61%;4%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;24;Nice with sunshine;29;24;ESE;19;65%;4%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, cold;-4;-7;A thick cloud cover;-1;-10;NNW;11;85%;60%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;27;21;A shower and t-storm;25;21;E;16;77%;98%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;20;18;A little a.m. rain;23;19;E;12;82%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;-5;-6;A little snow;1;-7;WSW;23;65%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;17;6;Clouds and sun;13;2;N;9;79%;30%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;4;-4;Cloudy and chilly;0;-5;N;12;57%;38%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;11;1;Partly sunny;11;4;ESE;10;33%;12%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;16;12;Rain and drizzle;15;10;WNW;10;71%;89%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;10;-1;A couple of showers;13;5;ESE;5;46%;97%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;11;4;Mostly sunny;11;4;SSE;13;44%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with a flurry;1;-4;A little p.m. snow;0;-1;SE;16;71%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;18;10;N;6;49%;9%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;17;9;SSE;5;82%;19%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing;-11;-30;Sunny and colder;-18;-36;NE;10;52%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;8;3;Some afternoon snow;4;1;ESE;7;64%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;1;-2;Cloudy and chilly;1;-2;SSW;9;70%;29%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;Sunny and very warm;31;15;ESE;6;53%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-12;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-6;SSW;13;66%;96%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-6;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-2;SSW;16;72%;96%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and windy;22;17;Winds subsiding;22;15;N;34;74%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;31;18;Mostly sunny;30;17;W;7;52%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;4;-8;A thick cloud cover;0;-7;NE;3;38%;44%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-22 21:31 GMT+08:00

