Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Philippines in wake of Typhoon Rai

Storm left more than 300 dead in central and southern Philippines

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/22 20:39
Devastation caused by Typhoon Rai in Surigao City, Philippines. (AP, Greenpeace photo) 

Devastation caused by Typhoon Rai in Surigao City, Philippines. (AP, Greenpeace photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is donating US$500,000 (NT$13.9 million) to the Philippines after Typhoon Rai left more than 300 people dead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Wednesday (Dec. 22).

The storm passed over the central and southern islands of the country over the weekend, with food supplies, electricity, and phone services still disrupted days later.

On Wednesday afternoon, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) presided over the handover of the donation with the Philippines’ representative in Taiwan, Wilfredo Fernandez, in the hope the funds could soon be used for reconstruction work and support for the victims, the Liberty Times reported.

MOFA said it hoped the people of the Philippines could soon rebuild their homes and see their lives return to normal. A total of 150,000 Filipinos live in Taiwan as migrant workers or new immigrants, underlining the close ties between the two neighboring countries, MOFA said.

Fernandez expressed his country’s gratitude for Taiwan’s speedy donation and said the funds would be distributed to the needy within the shortest possible time.
Philippines
Taiwan-Philippines relations
donation
typhoon
Typhoon Rai
MOFA
Joseph Wu
Wilfredo Fernandez

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign ministry in final stages of closing Nicaragua embassy
Taiwan foreign ministry in final stages of closing Nicaragua embassy
2021/12/21 14:20
Taiwan protests cancelation of digital minister's speech at South Korean conference
Taiwan protests cancelation of digital minister's speech at South Korean conference
2021/12/21 12:30
Foreign ministry says no Taiwanese affected following Typhoon Rai in Philippines
Foreign ministry says no Taiwanese affected following Typhoon Rai in Philippines
2021/12/20 16:40
French delegation drives home need to support Taiwan on world stage
French delegation drives home need to support Taiwan on world stage
2021/12/19 20:52
Taiwan in for strongest cold wave this season on Christmas
Taiwan in for strongest cold wave this season on Christmas
2021/12/19 17:46

Updated : 2021-12-22 21:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
"