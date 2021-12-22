Taiwanese man racks up over 1,200 parking tickets and fines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man’s car has been impounded and will be auctioned in February after he neglected to pay over 1,200 parking tickets and fines.

The Administrative Enforcement Agency’s (AEA) Shihlin Branch said in a press release Wednesday (Dec. 22) that the man, surnamed Deng (鄧), owed the government a total of NT$332,696 (US$11,977) from a total of 1,275 overdue bills that included income tax, vehicle license tax, parking tickets, and fines. Out of the 1,275 unpaid bills, 1,271 bills were parking tickets and fines that added up to more than NT$290,000.

The AEA’s Shihlin branch said that it had notified Deng to pay, but he had repeatedly ignored them. Therefore, the branch and Taipei’s Parking Management and Development Office targeted his vehicle.

On Friday, the AEA impounded Deng’s 2013 gray-colored Honda, towing it to the branch’s storage site.

After learning that his car had been towed, Deng came to the branch office on Monday to ask about paying the arrears in installments, saying he had financial problems and could only pay back NT$10,000 per month, according to the release.

Considering that Deng had been passive in responding to payment notifications, paying just a few thousands dollars a few times, and had not offered a concrete repayment plan, the branch decided to set a date in February to auction the vehicle and settle the arrears.

The branch added that it will continue to deduct salaries, impound vehicles or other property, and seize real estate from those who fall into arrears after parking tickets, traffic fines, and ETC payments. Debtors will also be barred from leaving the country.