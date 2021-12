Lawyers for relatives, Sabine ten Doesschate, left, and Boudewijn van Eijck arrive outside the court for the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings re... Lawyers for relatives, Sabine ten Doesschate, left, and Boudewijn van Eijck arrive outside the court for the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Prosecutors are scheduled to begin explaining evidence and their case to judges Monday in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Prosecutors said they recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand at the end of a three-day presentation of evidence. The suspects are being tried in absentia.