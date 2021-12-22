Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄) took to Facebook on Wednesday (Dec. 22) to vehemently deny for the third time that she did not have an affair with Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) during his marriage to Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾).

On Saturday (Dec. 18), Lee fired off a scathing tirade on Instagram in which she accused Wang of numerous infidelities and included a reference to a married woman, who many interpreted to mean Hsu. That same day, Hsu issued a statement condemning any claim of such an affair as a false rumor and that she had only seen him two times this year, both of which were in group gatherings, with one instance taking place in September while Wang was supposed to be in self-health monitoring.

She later issued a second statement denying rumors that she had been romantically involved with Wang. Despite these denials, Hsu found herself being relentlessly harassed by netizens still accusing her of having an affair with him.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hsu issued a third statement on her Facebook page in which she sought to stand up for her reputation. Indicating her melancholy mood, she included a dark black-and-white photo of cloudy skies over a beach.

The following is the full text of her statement: