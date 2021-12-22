Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄) took to Facebook on Wednesday (Dec. 22) to vehemently deny for the third time that she did not have an affair with Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) during his marriage to Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾).
On Saturday (Dec. 18), Lee fired off a scathing tirade on Instagram in which she accused Wang of numerous infidelities and included a reference to a married woman, who many interpreted to mean Hsu. That same day, Hsu issued a statement condemning any claim of such an affair as a false rumor and that she had only seen him two times this year, both of which were in group gatherings, with one instance taking place in September while Wang was supposed to be in self-health monitoring.
She later issued a second statement denying rumors that she had been romantically involved with Wang. Despite these denials, Hsu found herself being relentlessly harassed by netizens still accusing her of having an affair with him.
On Wednesday afternoon, Hsu issued a third statement on her Facebook page in which she sought to stand up for her reputation. Indicating her melancholy mood, she included a dark black-and-white photo of cloudy skies over a beach.
The following is the full text of her statement:
"The rage and false accusations over the past few days have tormented my heart and exhausted me physically and mentally. However, this world is not entirely evil. There are still many good people. I see who my true friends are. I am especially grateful to my fans and business partners for their support and trust, as well as fair-minded netizens and just reports. Thank you for your warmth. I will heed your reminders, although the days are still very long, not to treat myself badly because of what is in front of me. I will remember to drink water and eat. Please don’t worry.
Over an acting career that has spanned more than 30 years, I have worked hard with trepidation, but life will not always go smoothly. I have been through a lot of hardships. This time I was affected by a friend's marriage incident. It has also severely affected my family. It has caused my family and I to endure destructive internet attacks, slander, fabrications, and malice. I feel heartache and helplessness. I must stand up again and clarify what I did not do and defend my reputation.
Some people say that I am making a statement that I am silently confirming. With all kinds of reports hiding behind illusions, metaphors, insinuations, and false accusations made by netizens and buckets of dirty water splashed on me, may I ask, for a woman, a wife, a mother, and a public figure, shouldn't I stand up and vindicate my reputation? This is not silently confirming but a group of people who are 'making false statements' and slandering me by name.
I believe that there is self-evident truth and justice in this world. The keyboard can kill people, but it does not mean that you are not responsible after killing. I want to reiterate: I, Hsu Jo-hsuan did not get involved in the Lee Wang marriage. There was absolutely no private date, not to mention what you called the 'third party involved in another couple's marriage!'
This is my third and last statement. I will not repeat myself again.
If there is any further follow-up, I will entrust it to the legal system."