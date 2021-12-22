Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan helps Caribbean ally Saint Kitts and Nevis develop beach park

Launch event features Taiwan product fair and movies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/22 16:58
Taiwan helped build the Pinney's Beach Park in Saint Kitts and Nevis. (Twitter, Mark Brantley photo) 

Taiwan helped build the Pinney's Beach Park in Saint Kitts and Nevis. (Twitter, Mark Brantley photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Caribbean nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis opened a beach park with assistance from Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), reports said Wednesday (Dec. 22).

The completion of the project, located at Pinney’s Beach on the west coast of the island of Nevis, featured a Dec. 19-21 carnival and Taiwan product fair, the Liberty Times reported.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Foreign Minister Mark Brantley, who also serves as premier of Nevis, praised the beach park as a positive result of the long period of technical cooperation with Taiwan.

Following three years of planning and construction, the Pinney’s Beach Park project was designed to give the country hope following the COVID-19 pandemic and to help the development of the local tourism industry.

The launch ceremony included 17 local students speaking and singing in Mandarin Chinese, and the projection of three movies from Taiwan. The park featured environmentally friendly elements such as a recycling and irrigation system using rainwater and climate control of the inside spaces to save electricity, according to the Liberty Times.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, also known as Saint Christopher and Nevis, is one of Taiwan’s 14 official diplomatic allies, mostly small nations in the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific.
diplomacy
diplomatic allies
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Christopher and Nevis
Nevis
Pinney's Beach
Mark Brantley
International Cooperation and Development Fund
ICDF
beach park

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan given until Dec. 23 to withdraw diplomats from Nicaragua, shutter embassy
Taiwan given until Dec. 23 to withdraw diplomats from Nicaragua, shutter embassy
2021/12/16 14:44
China sends 200,000 COVID vaccines 4 days after Nicaragua dumps Taiwan
China sends 200,000 COVID vaccines 4 days after Nicaragua dumps Taiwan
2021/12/14 11:30
Think tank director confident severed ties with Nicaragua will not affect Taiwan
Think tank director confident severed ties with Nicaragua will not affect Taiwan
2021/12/12 11:07
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition
2021/12/11 13:03
Taipei MRT withdraws train promoting Nicaragua after diplomatic break
Taipei MRT withdraws train promoting Nicaragua after diplomatic break
2021/12/10 15:27

Updated : 2021-12-22 17:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
"