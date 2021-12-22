Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market CAGR of 19.1% 2021 by Top region Data: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by way of Forecast 2030

Big data analytics in healthcare is an analytic solution that derives insights on patient information and improves treatment techniques by enabling evidence-based disease prevention modeling and diagnostic analysis. The key players, such as IBM Corporation, Optum, Microsoft, and others, provide innovative analytical solutions such as population health management, biometric analysis, clinical decision support, revenue cycle management, risk assessment, value-based analytics, and others to healthcare end users. In addition, big data analytics optimizes process-oriented expenditures in the healthcare industry by improving the population health, integrating performance modeling with financial and predictive care monitoring, and others.

The global big data analytics in healthcare market size was valued at $16.87 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $67.82 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in demand for analytics for population health management solution and increase in adoption of cloud analytics among several end users are some of the major factors that drive the global big data analytics in the healthcare market growth. In addition, rise in government initiatives for supporting the adoption of healthcare analytics is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

However, security concerns over patient information among end users and slow adoption of healthcare analytic solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements and rise in application areas among various industry verticals are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the big data analytics in the healthcare market growth.

The global big data analytics in healthcare market is segmented based on component, deployment, analytics type, application, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on analytics type, it is segregated into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and diagnostic analytics.

By application, it is classified into clinical analytics, financial analytics, and operational analytics. By end user segment, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, finance & insurance agencies, and research organizations. Region wise, big data analytics in healthcare market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global big data analytics in healthcare market is dominated by key players such as All Scripts, Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, and Oracle Corporation.

Key Benefits for Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global big data analytics in healthcare market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global big data analytics in healthcare industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global big data analytics in healthcare market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Analytics Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

By Applications

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Finance & Insurance Agencies

Research Organizations

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

