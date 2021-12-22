COPD and Asthma Devices Market 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global COPD and asthma devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global COPD and asthma devices market is expected to reach $51,628.58 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.30% during 2020-2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global COPD and asthma devices market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices, also known as pulmonary drug delivery devices, are used as a permanent treatment or rescue therapy for respiratory diseases and other related ailments. It is the most advanced mode of drug administration in which the drug is directly delivered to the lungs to provide a systemic effect. COPD and asthma have significant shares in the global respiratory diseases market. According to the Global Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, around 251 million cases of COPD were estimated globally. Thus, a variety of drug-delivery protocols, such as oral and parenteral delivery, are developed for the treatment of COPD and asthma. However, the pulmonary drug delivery system is the most effective treatment option as compared to the other conventional methods.

The major factors that drive the market growth are increase in concerns of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and emphysema, and rise in incidences of respiratory diseases caused due to cigarette consumption. Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in use of automation in the healthcare industry, and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions also boost the market growth. Currently, most of healthcare practitioners and pulmonary diseases specialists prefer a combination of a drug and a device, for instance, inhaler and nebulizer, owing to its fast and effective outcome. However, the factors such as high cost associated with nebulizers, side effects occurring due to excessive dosage, and lack of awareness regarding the drug inhalation are expected to restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, introduction of smart inhaler drives the opportunity for the growth of COPD and asthma devices market in near future.

The global COPD and asthma devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distributional channel, and region. Based on the device type, the market is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. Furthermore, the inhalers segment includes dry powder inhalers (DPIs), metered dose inhalers (MDIs), and soft mist inhalers (SMIs). However, the nebulizers segment includes compressor nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, and mesh nebulizers. Based on indication, the market is divided into asthma and COPD. Based on distribution channel, it is segregated into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospitals. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed on the basis of respective countries.

The leading players profiled in this report include Aerogen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Baxter International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, 3M COMPANY, GF Health Products, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novartis AG, PARI Medical Holding GMBH, and Smith’s Group Plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global antihypertensive market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

– Inhalers

o Drug Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

o Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

o Soft Mist Inhalers (SMIs)

– Nebulizers

o Compressor Nebulizers

o Ultrasonic Nebulizers

o Mesh Nebulizers

By Indication

o Asthma

o COPD

By Distribution Channel

o Retail Pharmacies

o Hospitals

o Online Pharmacies

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Middle East

– Saudi Arabia

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Colombia

– Turkey

– Rest of LAMEA

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the COPD and asthma devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

