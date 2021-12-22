Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market: Emerging Growth Analysis , Business Growth Outlook Forecasting By 2030

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) market by region.

The Data Center Interconnect (DCI) is all about networking being used in the IT organizations. The main technique is to establish the network’ work together’ and to share the resources. The DCI is mostly skilled with networking tools supported by the software. By using Virtual Private Network’ the data center can be interconnected. Once it is connected to the network’ all the selected IT resources from the data center can be used.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Some of the advantages of DCI are scalability’ workload sharing’ and connectivity of multiple data in the same organization. DCI is being used in IT infrastructure to succeed in their industry. According to Infoholic Research’ the “Worldwide Data Center Interconnect Market” will witness a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The reason for the growth is the tremendous demand from retail’ healthcare companies’ banks and manufacturing companies which need to securely backup and replicate mission-critical data and applications among multiple locations.

The market is being divided by types – products and services. The products segment holds the majority of the share in 2016 and is expected to gain more market share by 2022. The services industry will reduce as major players have started offering a suite of services at a lower price. The cloud deployment of DCI will be one of the major trends in the market’ however’ the share of the on-premise DCI will be more than 80% in 2016. It is expected that the market for on-premise will reduce as the demand for the private and hybrid increases among the users.

The CSP and ICP are the major end-users of the DCI and will drive the need for DCI applications in the future. ICP is the major contributor in the North America region’ while in others CSP holds the majority of the share. Enterprises are getting more number of players for DCI in the market as there are a lot of mergers and acquisitions happening in the data center market. North America is holding almost 50% of the market share in 2016 and is expected to be leading the market in the forecasted years. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing segment due to increased investment and establishment of many organizations in Tier 1 cities of the developing economies.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Data Center Interconnect” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiative’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

There are numerous factors that redefine the DCI market. The rapid improvement in the efficiency’ introduction of the mega data center’ use of cloud computing’ SDN’ and virtualization mean that the organizations require new approaches to meet the demands for DCI needs.

The web-scale providers have a different approach’ i.e. the internet companies have to adopt visualization and cloud-based model built on computing’ storing and network components. It will enable data center capacity to increase and decrease as per the requirement and resources. Mostly’ optical WDM is the preferred option for synchronous DCI applications that include disaster recovery and business continuity. IP/MPLS is also a suitable option for cloud-based data center environments as it offers multi-connectivity’ high-speed connections’ reliability’ availability’ and advanced QoS.

Virtualization techniques such as NVO and VXLAN are combined with emerging technologies to give better network and routing technologies. They offer a solution that helps in enabling the connection of cloud-based data centers over WAN. When being integrated with SDN’ Ethernet VPN will offer a simple’ efficient’ agile’ and flexible way of connecting the data centers.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Ciena Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia)

ZTE Corp.

BTI Systems Inc.

Cisco

Infinera Corp.

Extreme Networks

ADVA Optical Networking

Fujitsu

Cologix Inc.

Telx

Colt Technologies Services Group Ltd.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

