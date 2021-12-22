Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing Market- Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, And Forecasts Report 2030

Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing market by region.

The “Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing Market” is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Globally’ enterprises are opting for hybrid cloud technologies to leverage cost savings and technical expertise to focus on its core business. Organizations can easily shift their non-critical data and applications from private to the public cloud to reduce the web traffic. The next five years will see an explosion in the use of hybrid cloud as it helps organizations to save cost on infrastructure and application support. Nearly 82% of the enterprises have hybrid cloud strategy for 2018. Hybrid cloud provides a single solution to organizations involved in multiple verticals. It can be applied to any industries including power’ media & entertainment’ complex computing’ healthcare’ government’ education’ analytics and much more. More than 60% of the large enterprises are planning to implement hybrid clouds by 2020.

A rapid increase in the private cloud adoption is driving the hybrid cloud market with nearly 82% of the enterprises planning to have a hybrid cloud strategy by 2017. The pay per use model is useful and affordable to the enterprises across all the verticals and regions. Cloud governance has witnessed a rapid growth with nearly 30% of the enterprises having established approval policies and by 2018 more than 50% will have approved cloud policies. According to Infoholic research’ the “Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing Market” is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The hybrid cloud computing market is analyzed based on four segments: solutions’ service model’ verticals and regions. The solutions segment includes application architecture’ network integration and management systems. Application architecture segment is expected to have a major role in the hybrid cloud computing market.

Banking & financial services’ consumer goods & retail’ healthcare’ manufacturing’ media & entertainment’ energy & utilities’ government’ telecommunication and IT’ transportation & logistics and others. The manufacturing industry is set to be the leading vertical for hybrid cloud computing market and telecommunication and IT industry is set to be the emerging vertical for the market growth. The regions covered are North America’ Latin America’ Western Europe’ Central Eastern Europe’ Asia Pacific’ Latin America’ and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to outperform in the market growth along with Asia Pacific which is expected to provide huge opportunities in hybrid cloud computing market space.

The report provides a complete picture (vertical market opportunity’ regional market opportunity’ challenges’ current market trends’ future market trends’ evolution’ technology roadmap’ etc.) of the hybrid cloud computing market.

The key players covered in this report are Equinix’ Computer Science Corporation’ AT&T’ Oracle’ IBM’ Microsoft’ VMware’ Rackspace Hosting’ EMC’ etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions

North America (US’ Canada)

Western Europe (UK’ Germany’ France’ Italy’ Spain)

Asia Pacific (Japan’ South Korea’ China’ India)

Central Eastern Europe (Poland’ Russia’ Turkey)

Latin America (Brazil’ Mexico’ Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (GCC’ Africa)

The main objective of this study is to understand the world hybrid cloud market. The focus is on different hybrid cloud services and applications available in the market with a keen focus on Application Architecture’ Network Integration and Management Systems. The report explains in detail about the industry structure of the hybrid cloud penetration across the various industry sectors’ the total market size of the world hybrid cloud industry and its segments. One of the important aspects of the report is the future outlook’ which gives a fair idea of how the industry is going to perform in the coming years. In addition’ the report also discusses the key players in the market’ how hybrid cloud technology supports organisations to shift data and applications from private to the public cloud to reduce the web traffic.

The world hybrid cloud market estimate in 2016 is $41.15 billion and the estimated market for 2022 is $241.13 billion’ driven by all segments of the industry. The high growth is mainly from Manufacturing and Telecommunication & IT industries. The Software as a Service (SaaS) sector is expected to grow at a fast pace in the next five years with the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1% by 2022.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Dell Inc.

Amazon Web Services’ Inc.

VMware’ Inc.

Rackspace Hosting’ Inc.

RightScale’ Inc.

Cisco Systems’ Inc.

EMC Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation

AT&T’ Inc.

Equinix’ Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Green House Data

Atlantic.Net

Velostrata

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

