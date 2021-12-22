Worldwide Gambling Market Analysis 2021, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2030

Worldwide Gambling market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Worldwide Gambling market by region.

The “Worldwide Gambling Market” will witness a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Over the past many years’ people have been playing games for entertainment and are interested in various games and events. Today’ the activity has taken place at casinos’ game parlours’ bookmakers and now increasingly online. The online gaming market represents one of the fastest growing segments of the gambling industry. The gambling market is a dynamic and rapidly changing business for consumer demand. Many software and technology companies’ regulators’ attorneys’ operators’ media’ payment solution providers’ and investors are majorly focusing on this industry which is expected to grow in the next four years.

According to Reportocean Research’ the “Worldwide Gambling Market” will witness a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Increasing smartphone and tablet penetration’ increased device capability and the confidence of users are driving the market growth.

Some of the players covered in the report are 888 Holdings’ Bet-at-home.com’ Betfair Entertainment’ Bwin.Party’ Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming’ Paddy Power and Unibet. The gambling market is analyzed by six regions – North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ Latin America’ and the Middle East & Africa. These regions will grow during the next five years. Asia Pacific is the major region growing in this market due to the emergence of major casinos in the region that are operated by the US-based companies which will divert some of the US overseas-derived business in the region.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Gambling” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiative’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions:

North America (US’ Canada)

Europe (France’ UK’ Germany)

Asia Pacific (Macau’ ANZ’ South Korea’ Malaysia’ Singapore)

Latin America (Argentina’ Mexico)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa’ Lebanon’ Israel’ UAE)

The evolution of gambling is bringing up the unimagined revenue to the imagination in the world. The global gambling industry has been growing at a good rate in the recent years. Further’ strong growth is expected for the forecast period’ during 2016-2022. The government initiatives’ increase in consumer spending and demand from enterprises & the consumer are driving the growth of the gambling market.

The gambling market is full of ups and downs. As it is considered as leisure for entertainment in the US and Europe’ it is being considered wrong in some countries of MEA and Asia Pacific countries. Thus’ gambling revenue highly depends on the tourism and religious factors. The market is expected to grow further in the developing regions of Asia due to increasing tourist destination and involvement of government to make everything as legal.

The gambling industry is expanding all around the globe due to the government efforts to increase the tax earnings and attract a number of tourists. Many countries present have legalised or considering legalising the gambling industry due to the economic benefits for the country.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

MGM Resorts International

Paddy Power PLC

SJM Holdings Ltd.

William Hill Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

