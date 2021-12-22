Middle East cyber security Market: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2030

Middle East cyber security market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Middle East cyber security market by region.

The Middle East cyber security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% during the period 2016-2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Cyber security has become a key problem for all types of organizations and they have been increasing their spending on cyber security services/products/solutions to reduce the security issues (e.g. Aerospace & Defense’ Retail and BFSI) and to protect data from the hackers.

In this region’ government’ BFSI’ and energy & utilities organizations are under cyber-attacks and are targeted more by cyber-attackers. Due to this’ there is a huge demand for better security products. The GCC region has become the center point for cyber-attacks because of the region’s strategic and economic significance. In GCC region’ government’ education’ and BFSI industries are the most targeted verticals by cyber attackers.

The Middle East cyber security market is analysed based on five segments – security types’ solutions’ services’ verticals’ and countries.

The security types segment is analysed based on cloud security’ wireless security’ network security’ and application security. Cloud security is one of the important factors for organizations (small to larger) and adoption of this security will help enterprises in terms of reducing capital expenditure’ increasing the productivity’ business agility’ ease of adaptation to market’ and data protection. The cloud security market revenue is expected to reach $20.20 billion by 2022.

The services segment is analysed based on consulting service’ managed security service’ and integration services. The services market revenue is expected to reach $34.37 billion by 2022.

The Middle East cyber security market is also analysed by verticals – BFSI’ Energy & Utilities’ Retail & wholesale distribution’ IT & Telecom’ Aerospace & Defence’ Manufacturing’ Healthcare’ Transportation & Logistics’ Government’ Hospitality’ Media & Entertainment’ and Education. The BFSI and Energy & Utilities industries are going to contribute around 34% of the market share for the Middle East cyber security market in 2016. The Education and Transportation & Logistics verticals are set to be the emerging verticals for the Middle East cyber security market growth in the upcoming years

The study covers and analyzes “Middle East Cyber Security Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Oman

Turkey

Yemen

Israel

Jordan

Increasing demand for digital technology and mobile applications by private & public industries in middle countries have created the enormous business opportunities for cyber security vendors. Moreover’ billions of investment in cyber security products from the enterprises have made this region as an attractive destination for the business expansion.

Today’ IoE/IoT innovative technology is forcing industry players to offer a wide range of services for their customers to improve customer experience and loyalty. The enterprises are considering digital technology as a new business strategy for the revenue growth and to increase the footprints across the globe. Moreover’ in the near future’ most of the organizations will adopt the digital technology that will directly impact on the cyber security market.

The Middle East Cyber Security market is analyzed based on five major segments’ namely services’ solutions’ security type’ verticals’ and countries. Further’ the report also covers market share’ and market metrics such as drivers and restraints. The Middle East Cyber Security market is expected to reach $55.73 billion by 2022.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Cisco System’ Inc.

Checkpoint Software Technology

McAfee

Booz Allen Hamilton’ Inc.

Symantec Corp

BAE Systems Intelligence and Security

Accenture Plc.

Kaspersky Lab Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Cap Gemini S.A.

Microsoft Corp.

Ixtel Technologies

Argus Cyber Security Inc.

