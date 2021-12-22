Smart Street Lighting Market By Competitive Landscape, Size, Applications, Pricing Analysis and Opportunities Forecast to 2030,

Smart Street Lighting market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smart Street Lighting market by region.

The Global Smart Street Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Smart Street lighting is a rapidly growing lighting market. At present’ a lot of countries are replacing the traditional street lights with the smart LED street lighting lamps. Globally’ there are about 281.4 million streetlights in the world and is expected that it will reach 338.9 million by 2025. The traditional high intensity discharge lamps (HID) consume a lot of energy and generate lots of heat. Thus’ with the growing awareness and the need to reduce the carbon footprints globally’ countries have started replacing the street lights with smart LED lights. The smart street lighting poles can be turned “ON” or “OFF” through the smart devices. Most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors which turn ON whenever there is movement near the pole.

According to the Reportocean analyst’ the smart street lighting market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Europe is the biggest market for the smart street lighting followed by Americas. The countries which are leading in the smart street lighting market are Germany’ UK’ and US. The upcoming markets for the smart street lighting are India’ China’ and Poland due to the growing number of smart cities projects in these countries.

Key players covered in this report are GE Lighting’ Philips Lighting’ Acuity Brands’ Osram and Honeywell Lighting. The research report provides a comprehensive review of Connectivity Technologies’ Lighting lamps’ Network Components’ Upcoming and On-Going Smart street lighting projects and Regions.

This study covers and analyses “Smart Street Lighting Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry’ this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

With the increasing energy requirements and need to reduce the effect of the global warming’ the countries across the globe have started investing on energy efficient outdoor street lighting systems. These smart lighting lamps generate less heat and consume less energy. The smart street lighting poles automatically adjust the brightness according to the time of the day. These smart lighting solutions can be operated manually as well as remotely. At present’ most of the governments across the globe have completely banned or have implemented strict rules and regulations for the usage of high energy consumable lighting lamps such as incandescent lamps.

In developed economies such as Europe’ most of the smart street lamps today are enabled with cameras’ hence’ increasing the security at the highways’ residential streets’ public places such as shopping malls’ sports stadiums’ and airports. Apart from the above-mentioned features’ these lights are capable of sending alert messages to the registered number as soon as any suspicious activity takes place in its lighting area. Most of the lighting systems available today are sensor-enabled and supports technologies such as Wi-Fi’ Bluetooth’ ZigBee’ Radio Frequency (RF) and Powerline Communication (PLC).

Key Players Covered in the Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V

GE Lighting

Osram Lighting

Acuity Brands Lighting’ Inc.

Honeywell Lighting

John Cullen Lighting

Schneider Electric

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corp.(IBM)

Cisco Systems’ Inc

Intel Corporation

Smart Lighting Engineering (SLE)

LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. (LRL)

Tvilight Intelligent Lighting

