Taiwanese prosecutors request probation for female teacher indicted for having sex with minor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors recently indicted a 49-year-old female teacher for having sex with a 13-year-old junior high school boy twice at her home, but asked the judges to sentence her to probation.

According to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office’s indictment, the boy, who was raised by his single mother, became acquainted with the teacher, surnamed Chen, when he was brought to attend an after-school remedial class provided by a charity dedicated to helping schoolchildren from less privileged backgrounds, CNA reported.

The boy, who was a member of his school’s basketball team, asked Chen in 2018 whether he could live in her home during winter vacation. His basketball team was training over the break and the dormitory the team was staying in was not very comfortable, the report said.

The boy moved in to live with the teacher after she agreed.

According to the police investigation, their conversation moved to sexual experiences one day, when Chen told the boy that the notions of sex depicted in adult movies were inaccurate and that if he would like to learn, he could learn from her. A few days later, the two had sex at Chen’s home twice, the CNA report said.

The student later felt guilty and confessed the unethical affair to other volunteer teachers in the remedial class, who then reported the case to the police.

During the initial police interview, Chen denied the allegations, claiming she was instead giving a massage to the student to relieve muscle soreness and pain caused by his basketball practice. However, she changed her original story and confessed to having sex with the boy during the second interview, per CNA.

The teacher has settled out of court with the boy’s mother by paying her NT$150,000 (US$5,400), the report said.

After the investigation, prosecutors said that as the boy was only 13 years old, Chen’s violation of the statutes involving the sexual exploitation of children could be punishable by a jail term of three to 10 years.

However, considering that the boy was not seriously traumatized physically and mentally by the offense and the victim agreed to forgive the offender, prosecutors charged Chen with having sex with a person against their will. They also asked the Kaohsiung District Court to give her an opportunity to rectify her behavior by sentencing her to probation, per CNA.