Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rowell carries California Baptist over SE Missouri 84-68

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 14:37
Rowell carries California Baptist over SE Missouri 84-68

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Rowell had a season-high 24 points as California Baptist won its ninth consecutive home game, beating Southeast Missouri 84-68 on Tuesday night.

Rowell hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Daniel Akin had 17 points and 14 rebounds for California Baptist (9-3). Chance Hunter added 15 points and eight rebounds. Reed Nottage had 13 points.

Phillip Russell had 17 points for the Redhawks (5-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chris Harris added 16 points. Eric Reed Jr. had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-22 16:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
"