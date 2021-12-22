Alexa
Lucas scores 24, Oregon St. beats Nicholls 84-61, snaps skid

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 14:36
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas made four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field to help Oregon State beat Nicholls 83-61 on Tuesday night.

Oregon State (2-10), which won the Pac-12 Tournament and advanced to the Elite 8 last season, snapped a 10-game skid dating to a 73-64 win over Portland State in the season opener on Nov. 9.

Warith Alatishe had 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots for Oregon State. Dashawn Davis made 4 of 5 from the field and added 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Beavers never trailed, jumped to a 15-5 lead about 7 minutes into the game Glenn Taylor Jr. converted a three-point play with 10:06 left in the first half to made it 22-11 and Oregon State led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ty Gordon made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Nicholls (8-5). Manny Littles added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Colonels, the defending Southland Conference champions and picked in the preseason poll to repeat this season, wraps up its nonconference schedule on Dec. 29 when they play at Purdue — Nicholls State's sixth Power 5 opponent this season.

Oregon State, which shot 54% (30 of 56) from the field and set a new season high for points in a game, plays Sacramento State next Tuesday — a game re-scheduled earlier this month due to COVID protocols — before beginning Pac-12 play at home against Utah on Dec. 30.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-22 16:05 GMT+08:00

