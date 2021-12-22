Alexa
Taiwan reports 7 imported breakthrough Omicron cases

Of 12 Omicron cases imported into Taiwan in December, 7 mildly ill, 5 asymptomatic

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/22 15:35
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 22) announced seven new imported cases infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, all of whom are breakthrough cases.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, announced that seven more imported COVID cases had been infected with the Omicron variant. The latest cases entered Taiwan from the U.K., Nigeria, and Canada, and the U.S., with the largest number coming from the latter.

Lo said that since Dec. 11, there have been 12 Omicron cases imported into Taiwan so far. Of these cases, seven were mildly ill, while five were asymptomatic.

Among the symptomatic cases, the most common symptoms were cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, headache, and general fatigue. One person had a fever, and there were no cases that were moderate to severe.

Lo explained that the seven latest Omicron cases all fit the definition of a breakthrough infection. The vaccine brands they were given include Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), AstraZeneca (AZ), Moderna, a mix of BNT and Moderna. One person received one AZ dose and two BNT shots.

He said that they were all diagnosed with the virus within five months of completing their vaccination regimens. The seven latest Omicron cases entered Taiwan from Dec. 14-18, according to Lo.

Their Ct values ranged from 14 to 24.9. They have all been placed in negative pressure isolation wards in local hospitals.

Passengers who sat directly in front of and behind the cases have entered isolation and tests administered on them for the virus upon entry have come back negative.
