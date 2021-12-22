Alexa
Lithuanian food products featured in Food Taipei show for 1st time

Baltic nation eager to introduce its foods and drinks to Taiwanese market amid closer ties

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/22 15:23
Beer from Lithuania is showcased at Food Taipei. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian food products have made their debut at the Food Taipei 2021, which kicked off Wednesday (Dec. 22) amid warmer ties between Taiwan and the Baltic nation.

The Lithuania Pavilion spotlights some of the most iconic snacks from the country, provided by 25 businesses. The items include chocolate, beer, honey, jam, cereals, and lesser-known products in Taiwan, such as birch sap and herbal liqueur.

Among the highlights are Ruta, a chocolate brand boasting over a century of history, and craft beer by Volfas Engelman, an alcoholic beverage manufacturer founded in 1853.

Ausra Andriuskaite of Lithuanian society in Taiwan touted the quality and nutritious food materials, which she recommended be used as ingredients in Taiwanese cuisine. She also took the opportunity to introduce “meduoliai,” a traditional Lithuanian dessert that evokes homeland memories, per CNA.

Taiwan and Lithuania have established a growing, strong bond with shared democratic values in the face of Chinese pressure. The Baltic nation's agriculture ministry has expressed interest in visiting Taiwan next year and urged Taiwan to allow Lithuanian poultry, husbandry, and dairy products, which need to clear strict inspection.

Foods from Lithuania are showcased at Food Taipei. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photos)

Ausra Andriuskaite of Lithuanian society in Taiwan holds a pack of meduoliai. (CNA photo)
