As COVID fueled the drug crisis, Native Americans hit worst

A billboard, part of an awareness campaign to combat prescription opioid abuse in the Native community, stands along a road on the White Earth reserva... A billboard, part of an awareness campaign to combat prescription opioid abuse in the Native community, stands along a road on the White Earth reservation in Naytahwaush, Minn., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. One of the most urgent questions Native American communities are facing is how to spare the next generations from starting the cycle anew. The national average for health care spending is around $11,000 per person, but tribal health systems receive about a third of that and urban Indian groups even less, according to the National Council of Urban Indian Health. COVID added another blow to this already stressed system. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Prefilled syringes of naloxone are ready for use outside the gate where dozens of Native women are living in tents in the lot of an abandoned gas stat... Prefilled syringes of naloxone are ready for use outside the gate where dozens of Native women are living in tents in the lot of an abandoned gas station in south Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. In Minnesota, as across the country, drug dealers now cut nearly every drug on the street with fentanyl, a cheap and deadly synthetic opioid so potent the equivalent of a sugar packet can make 40 doses, said Joe Kleszyk, the commander of a drug task force in northern Minnesota. "It's a game of Russian roulette," he said. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Amber Holmes pokes at a fire in the lot of an abandoned gas station where she lives in south Minneapolis along with dozens of other Native women in te... Amber Holmes pokes at a fire in the lot of an abandoned gas station where she lives in south Minneapolis along with dozens of other Native women in tents, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. "When you're in addiction, you're just like this blazing fire," said the mother of four whose relatives are now raising her children. "It's so hard to put out." The painkillers she took for a kidney infection turned into a heroin addiction. She's been living outside for two years and started taking meth to avoid falling asleep and freezing to death. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Greg Franson, right, embraces his nieces and nephew whom he's raising because their mother died of a methamphetamine overdose, as they stand in their ... Greg Franson, right, embraces his nieces and nephew whom he's raising because their mother died of a methamphetamine overdose, as they stand in their apartment in Little Earth, a housing complex for Natives in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Franson started a program to teach kids how drugs consumed their parents. "We don't want them to grow up and think, 'my mom never loved me. I'm unlovable. I'm worthless,'" he said. "That's a lot of hurt, guilt and shame, and it will just repeat this cycle." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A mural stands at the entrance to a pedestrian bridge in Little Earth, a housing complex for Natives in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Historic d... A mural stands at the entrance to a pedestrian bridge in Little Earth, a housing complex for Natives in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Historic disinvestment in Native communities by the federal government left many already living on the brink of poverty. Then the pandemic pushed many toward addiction, called a “disease of despair.” Unemployment in Indian County surged to 26%. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Greg Franson stands outside his apartment in Little Earth, a housing complex for Natives in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. An outreach worker for... Greg Franson stands outside his apartment in Little Earth, a housing complex for Natives in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. An outreach worker for the Indian Health Board, he tried and failed to find recovery in mainstream treatment 10 times before he finally ended his addiction to opioids by reconnecting with his culture. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Betty Oppegard, center, whose daughter, Beth Renee Hill, died of an overdose involving methamphetamine, looks through family memorabilia with her gran... Betty Oppegard, center, whose daughter, Beth Renee Hill, died of an overdose involving methamphetamine, looks through family memorabilia with her grandchildren, Bruce, 16, left, and Robyn, 10, at her home in Naytahwaush, Minn., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Oppegard used to wake up each morning and run through the names of her eight children from oldest to youngest, imagining where they were and what they were doing. She forced herself to stop, because when she got to Hill, if felt too much to bear. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A dreamcatcher hangs from the ceiling above Betty Oppegard, whose daughter, Beth Renee Hill, died of an overdose, as she sits in her home Thursday, No... A dreamcatcher hangs from the ceiling above Betty Oppegard, whose daughter, Beth Renee Hill, died of an overdose, as she sits in her home Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Naytahwaush, Minn. Despite their resilience, Native Americans carry in their blood 500 years of trauma, accumulating from one generation to the next, from being robbed of their land, their language, their culture, their children. Hill's grandmother was sent to a boarding school, where they cut her hair and forbid her language. "That's always a part of you when you're born native," said Oppegard. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Betty Oppegard visits the site of a burned down trailer where her daughter, Beth Renee Hill, died of an overdose involving methamphetamine, in Naytahw... Betty Oppegard visits the site of a burned down trailer where her daughter, Beth Renee Hill, died of an overdose involving methamphetamine, in Naytahwaush, Minn., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Hill's Indian name was the Ojibwe word for how snow sparkles in the sunshine. "She was like that, she sparkled in people's lives, she was so beautiful," said Oppegard. "She could make a lot happen in a day." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Georgianna Garbow-Warren, right, holds her son, Randy, Jr., 2, as her husband, Randy, Sr., leaves to work an overnight shift in Moorhead, Minn., Wedne... Georgianna Garbow-Warren, right, holds her son, Randy, Jr., 2, as her husband, Randy, Sr., leaves to work an overnight shift in Moorhead, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Because of an addiction to methamphetamine, Garbow-Warren lost custody of her older children. Her son turned 18 this year, the others are 17 and 10. She sometimes thinks about trying to track them down, but then wonders if they're better off without her. "I know I messed up, I know I did, and I wouldn't blame them if they don't want to see me," she said. "And I live with that everyday, wondering if they're OK." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Georgianna Garbow-Warren talks to her son, Randy, 2, who has cerebral palsy, in their apartment in Moorhead, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Randy ca... Georgianna Garbow-Warren talks to her son, Randy, 2, who has cerebral palsy, in their apartment in Moorhead, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Randy can't crawl yet, and scoots around on his back. "I blamed myself. I felt a lot of guilt and shame, a lot of pain," she said, about her son's medical difficulties. Then a doctor told her there was no way to know if it was from her drug use while pregnant or something else. She started to try to forgive herself, and just be present for him now. She takes him to therapy almost every day. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Georgianna Garbow-Warren, right, and her husband, Randy Warren, both in recovery from addiction, burn sage to pray to their creator to save those stil... Georgianna Garbow-Warren, right, and her husband, Randy Warren, both in recovery from addiction, burn sage to pray to their creator to save those still suffering, and all those left behind, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in their apartment in Moorhead, Minn. Their addiction to methamphetamine for years left them homeless. She lost custody of her three children. She felt like she was living in circles: She'd use drugs, get her kids taken, clean herself up, get them back, then start the cycle again. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Rose Heinonen shows off a tattoo memorializing her 18-year-old friend who died of a drug overdose, as she visits the Northwest Indian Community Develo... Rose Heinonen shows off a tattoo memorializing her 18-year-old friend who died of a drug overdose, as she visits the Northwest Indian Community Development Center in Bemidji, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Indian health care has been underfunded for decades. When the American government forced Native Americans off their land, it signed treaties with tribes promising to provide for them necessities like health care. The dead from addiction is proof it's never kept its word, said Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Terri Farley, who works with women at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, sits in front of a posterboard pasted with 49 faces, a collag... Terri Farley, who works with women at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, sits in front of a posterboard pasted with 49 faces, a collage of their dead to drugs, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Bemidji, Minn. She sees firsthand the pain addiction is causing in her community. They help people who've lost their children to the foster system, who'd been forced into prostitution, who face racism from law enforcement or landlords, who have no homes and no coats in the region's unforgiving winters. Farley can point out a half-dozen people she knows on the board. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A sign calling attention to drug overdoses is posted to the door of a gas station on the White Earth reservation in Ogema, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 20... A sign calling attention to drug overdoses is posted to the door of a gas station on the White Earth reservation in Ogema, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The drug crisis has diversified; it is no longer an opioid epidemic but one in which people are dying from deadly cocktails of many drugs. Deaths involving methamphetamine have nearly tripled in recent years, with Native Americans now 12 times more likely to die from it. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Snow squalls blow across the White Earth reservation near Ogema, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The story of an evil spirit in Ojibwe folklore can o... Snow squalls blow across the White Earth reservation near Ogema, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The story of an evil spirit in Ojibwe folklore can only be spoken when there's snow on the ground as a layer of protection from this monster. The Windigo is a cannibal that sings a song, and anyone who hears it must cover their ears and run away. Otherwise, they develop an insatiable hunger, said Dr. Carson Gardner, the medical director of White Earth Nation's health department, who tells this story as a metaphor for addiction. "You will first eat everything in your lodge, and when that's gone, you'll eat everything in your neighbors' lodges. When that's gone, you will eat your neighbors. You will finish off by eating yourself." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Rachel Taylor smokes a cigarette outside the home she shared with her son, Kyle Domrese, in Bemidji, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Domrese died of ... Rachel Taylor smokes a cigarette outside the home she shared with her son, Kyle Domrese, in Bemidji, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Domrese died of a drug overdose in January. For a time, she didn't want to live without him. The medicine man took her to a sweat lodge on the reservation. When she came out, the chatter of two cranes on the wind sounded like a crow, a sign from her son. She decided that day to live. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Rachel Taylor looks through old photos of her with her son, Kyle Domrese, as a young boy, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in the home they shared in Bemidji... Rachel Taylor looks through old photos of her with her son, Kyle Domrese, as a young boy, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in the home they shared in Bemidji, Minn. When he was born, the nurse put him on her chest, and he'd looked at her with such intensity. His eyes were always like that, like a cat's, she thinks. He loved animals. She kept everything he ever made her, birthday cards, childhood pottery. "You're the best mom in the world," he'd write, and she loved it because she'd always felt like a bad one. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Rachel Taylor weeps while talking about her son, Kyle Domrese, who died of a drug overdose in January, as she sits in the home they shared in Bemidji,... Rachel Taylor weeps while talking about her son, Kyle Domrese, who died of a drug overdose in January, as she sits in the home they shared in Bemidji, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. In January, Taylor's heart began aching, like someone had reached into her chest and was squeezing it. "It was like my heart knew before I did," she said. "My heart was broken four days before he even died." She had an uneasy feeling the morning of Jan. 11. It was quiet in the house and her son's bedroom door was closed. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Rachel Taylor scrolls through photos of her son, Kyle Domrese, pictured here the day before he died of a drug overdose in January, as she stands in th... Rachel Taylor scrolls through photos of her son, Kyle Domrese, pictured here the day before he died of a drug overdose in January, as she stands in the home they shared in Bemidji, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Domrese once wrote her a letter because he thought his addiction was killing him: "I can't control it. I hope you can forgive me. I'm sorry, I love you, I wanted to spend more time with you." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Rachel Taylor clutches a buckskin satchel filled with the ashes of her son, Kyle "Little Crow" Domrese, pictured at right, who died of an overdose, as... Rachel Taylor clutches a buckskin satchel filled with the ashes of her son, Kyle "Little Crow" Domrese, pictured at right, who died of an overdose, as she sits in the home they shared in Bemidji, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Just weeks remained until the anniversary of the day she opened his bedroom door and found her son face-down on his bed, one of more than 100,000 Americans lost in a year to overdoses as the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated America's addiction disaster. The death rate from drug overdoses for Native Americans has surpassed white people and is now the highest in the nation. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — Rachel Taylor kissed her fingertips and pressed them to the crow sewn onto a leather bag on the couch in the living room. “Oh, my baby,” she whispered. She hugged the buckskin satchel filled with her son’s ashes.

Nearly a year ago, she opened his bedroom door and screamed so loud she woke the neighbor. Kyle Domrese was face down on his bed, one of more than 100,000 Americans lost in a year to overdoses as the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated America’s addiction disaster.

When he was 4, the medicine man had given him his Ojibwe name: Aandegoons — “little crow.” She traced the outline of the black bird on the sack.

“Love you,” Taylor said to the bag, as she does each time she leaves her home in this city surrounded by three Ojibwe reservations in remote northern Minnesota.

As the pandemic ravaged the country, deaths from drug overdoses surged by nearly 30%, climbing to a record high. The drug crisis also diversified from an overwhelmingly white affliction to killing people of color with staggering speed. The death rate last year was highest among Native Americans, for whom COVID piled yet more despair on communities already confronting generations of trauma, poverty, unemployment and underfunded health systems.

Taylor’s tribe, the White Earth Nation, studied the lives they’ve lost to addiction.

“Their death certificates say they died of an overdose, but that’s not right,” one member of their study group said.

These deaths were a culmination of far more than that: Despite their resilience, Native Americans carry in their blood 500 years worth of pain from being robbed of their land, their language, their culture, their children. In living people’s memory, children were taken from their families and sent to boarding schools with the motto, “Kill the Indian, save the man.”

“What they died of is a broken heart,” the study says.

For years, Taylor tried to break the cycle.

Her grandmother was sent to a boarding school, where she was taught to be so ashamed of her Ojibwe language that she would only speak it once she’d eased the pain by drinking.

Taylor had her daughter when she was 19 and her son a few years later. She’d lost custody of them for a couple years as she battled her own addiction. She told them she wished she could fix all the dysfunctional things that happened when she was using.

“Then I thought, well, then my mom would have to go back and fix things, and then my grandma would have to go back, it would have to go on like that for generations,” she said.

Taylor had lived in more than 50 places before she turned 18, andfaced sexual, physical and mental abuse.

She prayed to her creator to spare her children, and told her son every day that she loved him.

White Earth Nation too worked hard to save its people from addiction, and many years lost no one to overdoses on the reservation. But then the pandemic arrived and proved too painful for some.

Taylor and her son quarantined together at her home in Bemidji, a city of 15,000 people.

He’d started abusing pills as a teenager when he got a prescription after having surgery for an infected finger. Then, consumed by the madness of addiction, he would smoke anything — methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl — that might quiet his anxiety and depression.

The months of isolation dragged on, and he said it seemed like the pandemic would never end. He told her he felt like a bum.

“He just gave up,” she said. All around them, people were dying.

On the White Earth reservation, ambulance calls for overdoses tripled. They posted big red signs in gas stations and tribal buildings: “overdose alert.”

The number of overdoses the regional drug task force investigated skyrocketed from 20 in 2019 to 88 last year, said Joe Kleszyk, the commander. Fifteen of those were fatal, triple the year before.

This year, there’s been 148 overdoses, and 24 of those victims died. The vast majority were Native American.

When the American government forced Native Americans off their land, it signed treaties with tribes promising to provide for them necessities like health care. The dead from addiction prove it’s never kept its word, said Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith.

Indian health care has been underfunded for years. The national average for health care spending is just over $11,000 per person, but tribal health systems receive about a third of that and urban Indian groups even less, according to the National Council of Urban Indian Health. COVID added another blow to this already stressed system.

Smith introduced a bill this summer that would usher $200 million in grants to Indian organizations to bolster mental health and addiction treatment. It is stalled in Congress.

“I’m sick of telling people that their kids are dead,” Kleszyk said.

In January, Rachel Taylor’s heart began aching.

“It was like my heart knew before I did,” she said. “My heart was broken four days before he even died.”

On January 11, she opened his bedroom door. His skin was purple and ice cold.

“Come back, my baby, come back,” she screamed.

The toxicology report said that he’d died of a combination of alprazolam, the drug in Xanax, and fentanyl.

At first she put his ashes in an urn, but it was sharp metal. A friend made the buckskin bag that she could hug.

The anniversary of his death is approaching on Jan. 11, and it is customary in her culture to return him to nature after a year of grieving.

But every morning, she kisses his bag. He’d always loved to laugh, so Taylor teases it.

“Keep an eye on the cat,” she’ll say. Then she tells the cat to keep an eye on him.

“The medicine man says I have to let him go back to the Earth,” she said. “But I don’t think I’m going to be able to do that. He left me too soon.”