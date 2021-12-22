Academia Sinica estimates Taiwan's GDP will grow 3.85% next year, warns of inflation

A lady looks at items on sale in a shopping strip in Taiwan. A lady looks at items on sale in a shopping strip in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Economic Research Institute of Academia Sinica released its latest economic forecast on Wednesday (Dec. 22), estimating Taiwan’s GDP growth rate will reach 6.04% by the end of 2021.

Looking forward to next year, the economic recovery will continue while inflation remains a risk, Academia Sinica said. Taiwan’s economic growth rate is expected to slow to around 3.85% in 2022, with the inflation rate likely to enter the danger zone and cross the critical threshold of 2%, according to a CNA report.

The revised figures from the research institute were based on its earlier forecast from July, which had Taiwan’s annual GDP growth at around 5.05%. Due to the widespread rollout of vaccination programs around the world, the economy has recovered and Taiwan’s domestic situation has improved too.

On top of this, trade is restarting across major economies, construction is accelerating and the digital transformation deepening. All these factors have contributed to a substantial upward tick in the latter half of the year, bringing the new rate to 6.04%.

In terms of rising prices, the institute put out a few figures regarding rising prices as well. It is estimated that in 2021, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at an annualized rate of 2.01%, while the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) jumped 9.55%.

In 2022, the institute predicts CPI to grow by 2.04%. WPI is likely to increase by 4.04%.