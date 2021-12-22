Taiwan’s DFO buys second cable laying ship for offshore energy projects

DFO bought the Polar Onyx to help with its offshore wind power projects. (CNA, DFO photo) DFO bought the Polar Onyx to help with its offshore wind power projects. (CNA, DFO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) has bought a second cable laying vessel, which is a milestone for the indigenous offshore energy sector, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 22).

Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taichung-based company had bought a construction support offshore vessel (CSV), the Orient Constructor, in May, CNA reported.

The new vessel, the Polar Onyx, is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan in March 2022 and is a major addition to the offshore energy sector. The ship is 130 meters long, 25 m wide, and is equipped with a helicopter platform and a system to launch two remotely operated unmanned underwater vehicles for deep-sea work.

The report said the Polar Onyx, with a deck area of 1700 square meters and a DP3 dynamic positioning system to keep the vessel in place without anchor, was one of the most advanced cable laying ships in the business.

On its website, DFO said it was actively promoting the development of offshore wind power in the Asia Pacific, helping to contribute to Taiwan’s goal of reaching 15.5 gigawatt of offshore wind capacity by 2035.