Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Minh Tien group to present circular economy model on Viet Nam National Day

By Minh Tien Group , Media OutReach
2021/12/22 14:00

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 22 December 2021 - On December 30, 2021, Minh Tien Group plans to present its Circular Economy Model at Viet Nam National Day at the World Expo in Dubai.


Minh Tien group to present circular economy model on Viet Nam National Day


Display booth of Minh Tien Group at the Vietnam Pavilion


On December 30, 2021, Viet Nam National Day takes place at the World Expo 2020 Dubai with an agenda to provide international audiences a better understanding of Viet Nam - a modern and globalized country with rich cultures and a strong national identity.


At the Expo, the Vietnam Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District with the main theme: "Distilling the Past, Shaping the future."


This year, on the Vietnam National Day, Minh Tien Group proudly presents the Circular Economy Model, which revolves around the coffee tree including green coffee beans; Coffilia; Ha Chuc Cascara Tea; Namigo bio-packaging; and Organic fertilizer. Essentially, the by-product of a production stage will become the input material for future production.


Nguyen Thi Hong Minh, Chairwoman of Minh Tien Group, said: "Coming to the Expo this year, we aim to announce and assert our business principle with the Circular Economy Model in our company's ecosystem, which fully explores the quintessential value of our product lifecycle and minimizing our carbon footprint.

"To realize this vision of sustainable agriculture, Minh Tien Group is committed to being a successful contributor to the Vietnam Pavilion."


The feature of Minh Tien Group's Circular Economy model at the Expo has received widespread attention from international audiences, delivering a new perspective on the modernized and innovative agriculture industry of Viet Nam.


Minh Tien Group is a leading coffee corporation with over 30 years of history. Determination to appreciate the value of Vietnamese coffee beans, continuous investment in research and development, and expertise from different farmlands across the globe, have all helped make the company a well-trusted coffee supplier to international partners.


With the vision "Shaping the green economy," Minh Tien Group is committed to efforts towards innovative and sustainable development to confidently enhance the value of Vietnamese coffee on international markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Updated : 2021-12-22 15:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
"