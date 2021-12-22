Taiwan reports 14 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 22) reported 14 imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced 14 imported cases and no new confirmed local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 850.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, the imported cases include nine men and five women ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s. Between Oct. 7 and Dec. 19, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,938, 16,941, 16942, 16,946, and 16,950), Italy (16,939), Indonesia (case No. 16,940), Poland (case No. 16,943), the U.K. (case No. 16,944), Cambodia (case No. 16,945), Vietnam (16,947, 16,949, and 16,951), and one infection (case No. 16,948), which is still under investigation.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,813,164 COVID tests, with 4,794,827 coming back negative. Of the 16,840 confirmed cases, 2,187 were imported, 14,599 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 850 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.