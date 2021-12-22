Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bean scores 29 to lift Utah St. past Portland St. 81-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 12:33
Bean scores 29 to lift Utah St. past Portland St. 81-62

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Utah State defeated Portland State 81-62 on Tuesday night.

Max Shulga had 18 points and seven rebounds for Utah State (9-4). Sean Bairstow added 11 points. Brandon Horvath had nine rebounds and seven assists.

James Jean-Marie had 13 points for the Vikings (3-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Khalid Thomas added 13 points. Paris Dawson had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-22 14:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"