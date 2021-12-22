Accounts Receivable Automation Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2027

One of the common and broadly used key performance pointers used in the accounts receivable industry is DSO (day’s sales outstanding). This metric assistances corporations to choose if they are gathering the right amount in contrast to what they’re vending. Automated accounts receivable software offers superior performance than the manual method.

Once the invoices are generated in the ERP system, an automated electronic mail with invoice statistics is automatically sent to the consumers with reminders of payments. These automated activities help organizations to save time and cost, human resources, and also provide accurate data in less time frame.

Account Receivable Automation Market is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. Digitalized invoicing and tangible improvements to cash flow are accelerating market growth. Accounts Receivable Automation solution augments service proficiency and delivers better customer experience. It offers benefits such as Digital onboarding including real-time credit testing, Omni-channel invoicing and consumer portal, and real-time collections information with improved efficiency, incorporated reporting and risk study, Variety of delivery selections with the fully outsourced facility.

Among component, the Solution segment is dominating the market and expected to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period

Solution component is the leading market segment on accounts of its features providing end-to-end visibility and insight to support decision making. It enables customers to bring on-board proficiently, confirming that they permit the correct credit checks. Collections are faster, and Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) is reduced, delivering Weighted Average Cost of Capital funds and decreasing resourcing levels on short value manual tasks.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Accounts Receivable Automation Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Accounts Receivable Automation Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Accounts Receivable Automation Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies

Among Organization Size, Large enterprises segment is dominating the market and expected to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period

Large enterprise is the fastest-growing segment of the Accounts Receivable Automation market. The solution provides a complete end-to-end service that streamlines the whole AR process from customer onboarding through to credit management and risk reporting, contributing to better financial results. Automated accounts receivable categorizes, tracks and measures efficiency of subdivisions as well as users in a matter of minutes and with the central depository feature.

Among Deployment type, On-premises segment is dominating the market and expected to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period

The on-premises deployment type is the most preferred segment and expected to showcase momentous growth. On-premises are a traditional method that mitigates the risk of cyber attacking. It offers superior data security and privacy than the cloud deployment type. Accounts receivable automation helps in improvements in client service. Various consumers entail an e-invoicing solution to acquire the invoice earlier the due date. Storage of such documents is informal in ERP software and helps in creating better communication between consumers and the enterprise.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region and showcasing significant growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and rising R & D activities are accelerating the growth of the market in the region. Automated accounts receivables generate the procedure of calculations effectively and less time-consuming eradicating numerous manual errors and additional time taken to analyze or recalculate with fewer resources. All such factors are driving the market of accounts receivables automation in the region.

Competitive Landscape

· Oracle

· SAP

· Sage

· Bottomline Technologies

· Workday

· Comarch

· Esker

· Kofax

· YayPay

· HighRadius

· FinancialForce

· Other Prominent Players

