North America Garage Furniture Market Growth 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2027

New research study on North America garage furniture market was released by Astute Analytica. The revenue generated by the market in 2021 was more than US$ 700.9 Mn. The market is estimated to register growth with CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC30

This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in retailing new garage furniture. The retail segment of the value chain includes garage furniture. stores for different market segments (low, medium, and high) and e-commerce retail sales. Major trends in retail sales are the increase in e-commerce, the rise of discount retailers, and the separation of retail from production as a competitiveness strategy.

Increasing number of garages:

As per the 2021 Census Bureau Survey of Construction data, in the United States, 64% of homes offered a two-car garage, 7% of newly built homes had a one-car garage and another 21% of homes possessed a garage large for hold three or more cars. 74% of new construction units (< 2 years old) had a garage. For rental housing units, 39% had a garage, as compared to 81% for housing units that are owned by the residents. With majority of homes equipped with garages increases the scope of garage furniture which can range from tool and tool storage to office chairs in case of space availability and usage.

The Midwest and West regions of the country had a greater percentage of housing with garages, each with more than 75%. In the West North Central division, 2-car garages acquired second largest share at the rate of 45%, while 3 or more car garages were related with 48% and 1-car with 3% share of all completed homes. The South Atlantic division had the highest share of 2-car garages with 71%, 1-car with 9%, 3 cars or more with 11% and another category with 9%. The West South-Central division accounted for 72% for 2-car garages, 3-car and more garages occupy 16% share, while 1-car garage holds 4% share in the parking option of the region. Regions with high number of garages contribute for higher share of garage furniture market. Additionally, majority of the garage share is dominated by 2-car garages on an average, which means a larger scope for garage furniture.

Interestingly, house garages are not only used for parking or servicing the vehicles. Usage has changed over the time, with about 70% of garage space in single-family homes are available for parking because the floor space is occupied by something other than a parked car., like for workspace and for other noisy/messy activities that are not suited inside the house. Hence, garage furniture shows a major demand in house garages due to high demand of managed and clean space with requirement of free-space for efficient working considering garage-related specific work and other household activities.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC30

However, The Trump government-imposed tariffs on aluminium and steel imported to the US. This will contribute to uncertainty for different garage furniture in context of possible changes in price volatility and supply chains for these key materials, at least in the near term. Although, change in government in 2021 might relax the tariff rates.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies such as Homak Mfg Co Inc., Intro-Tech (Pitstop furniture), ATD Tools, Inc., Connected Automotive Systems (OEMTools.com), Apex Tool Group (Gear Wrench), Black and Decker, Dura Ltd., Cipher Auto Inc., OMP Group, Harwal Group of Companies (Duramax), among others are some of the major competitors of the market. Above mentioned companies are constantly striving to gain a competitive advantage by providing innovative and compatible products for their customers. For instance, OMP srl Company’s strategy is to improve the technological level and the productivity and to focus on evolution and innovation of the products and services to hold a firm and prestigious position on an international scale of competitive market.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Storage Solutions (cabinets)

General Storage

Drawer Cabinets

Overhead Storage

Tall Cabinets

Shelves & Racks

Tool Storage

Work Benches

Chairs & Stools

Pit Stop Furniture

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC30

By Material

Metal

Wire

MDF

Plastic

Wood

By Applications

Heavy Duty

General

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (B2B)

Wholesale Distributors

Retail Stores

E-commerce

By End-user

Residential (Individuals – DIY)

Vehicle Service Centers/ Garages

Automotive Dealerships

General Service Garages

Automotive OEMs

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC30

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/