Aircraft Brake System Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030

The market for aircraft brake systems was US$ 10.50 billion in 2020. The global aircraft brake system market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030, and the market anticipates reaching US$ 16.93 billion by 2030.

An aircraft brake system slows or stops the aircraft’s motion. There are hydraulic and pneumatic brakes on aircraft. There are a variety of aircraft brake systems, including single disc, dual disc, multiple disc, and rotor-disc brakes. The brakes of an aircraft can withstand various bad conditions, preventing the plane from accidentally speeding up. Introducing aircraft brake systems requires extensive engineering and computation. In most cases, aircraft brake systems adhere to fixed standards.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

As air passenger traffic increases, the global aircraft brake system market is forecast to grow significantly. Globally, the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) indicates that 4,38 billion commuters flew by scheduled flights in 2019, which represents a 3.65% increase over the previous year.

There will be an increase in demand for new aircraft, affecting sales of aircraft brake systems. Due to this, the aircraft brake system market anticipates growing during the forecast period.

In the past, there were few players providing maintenance and overhaul services to commercial aircraft globally. In spite of this, more players from emerging and growing economies are entering the market due to the increase in demand for commercial aircraft. Players in the aircraft braking system industry can take advantage of this opportunity in the forecast period.

Aerospace companies adhere to strict policies when it comes to passenger and aircraft safety. It may be a factor in the slowdown of market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID has unpredictable effects on the market for aircraft brake systems and is forecast to remain in force through 2021.

A COVID-19 outbreak caused governments to implement strict lockdown measures, resulting in flight cancellations and a ban on e-commerce services, which led to an overall decline in commercial aviation and logistics.

The lockdowns also disrupted the supply chain, as several manufacturing facilities globally were forced to shut down part of or all of their operations.

Due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were supply-demand issues and long delays in aircraft brake system operations worldwide.

All these factors have hindered market growth.

Regional Insight

As passenger movement and investment in defense infrastructures increase in developing countries such as the UAE, China, and India, the global aircraft brake system market in the Asia Pacific is expected to surge at the highest CAGR.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aircraft brake system market are:

AAR Corp.

Beringer Aero

Collins Aerospace

Crane Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lufthansa Technik AG

Meggitt PLC

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Safran

The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global aircraft brake system market segmentation focuses on Aircraft Type, End-Use, Actuation, Component, and Region.

Segmentation based on Aircraft Type

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Segmentation based on End-Use

Aftermarket

OEM

Segmentation based on Actuation

Independent Brake

Power Brake

Boosted Brake

Segmentation based on Component

Wheels

Brake Discs

Brake Housing

Valves

Actuators

Accumulator

Electronics

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

