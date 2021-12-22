Architectural Window Films Market Size Analysis 2021: Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2027

The architectural window films market was valued at ~$3.5 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The architectural window film may be used for a variety of needs in the home or workplace as it is modern, functional, and fashionable. The protective film can be applied directly on smooth, non-textured glass and is made from Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) or thin vinyl. Self-adhesive or non-adhesive architectural window film is commonly used in permanent or temporary environments.
This versatile film can easily be cut into very precise designs, such as letters and numbers, or be printed with a variety of eye-catching images or company branding. In addition to being scratch- and UV-resistant, architectural window films can also control solar heat. It depends on the type of film and glass used, the construction of the architectural window, glass compass orientation, and the location of the building as to the effective life of architectural window film.
A wide variety of architectural window films are available. The clear varieties can be reinforced with layers of PET to resist shattering; meanwhile, colored variants can block sunlight and diminish visible light transmission.
Factors Affecting the Global Architectural Window Films Market
In the coming years, energy-efficient architectural window films are expected to drive market growth in the architectural window film market. Residential and commercial applications of these films require enhanced energy efficiency for heating and cooling. China and India, two developing countries that are undergoing rapid industrialization and urbanization, have a high demand for architectural window films.
Covid-19 Impact: The Global Architectural Window Films Market
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, construction has faced challenges including logistics and shortages of raw materials. According to projections, global construction investments have been withdrawn due to the massive drop in financial markets. Due to this, architectural window films are in less demand. By imposing restrictions on the movement of raw materials and people, governments may impede contractual obligations due to a lack of raw materials and people and disruption of supply chains. The Covid-19 pandemic has also delayed many construction projects. The factors listed above will hinder the growth of the architectural window films market.
Regional Outlook- The Global Architectural Window Films Market
During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Due to the inclusion of technological advancements in the product portfolio, Microsoft and Google will play a significant role in boosting market growth. The increase in Research and Development expenditures by enterprises in the region will expand the market’s growth.
Due to the rise in commercial and residential construction in China, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa hold the highest market share.
Key Players: The Global Architectural Window Films Market
The prominent players in the Global Architectural Window Film Market are:
3M
Lintec Corporation
Avery Dennison Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
Garware Suncontrol
Polytronix Inc
Purlfrost Ltd
Architectural Window Film Company
Saint-Gobain
Solar Control Films
Toray Plastic
Armolan Architectural Windows Films
Aim of the Report: The Global Architectural Window Films Market
The global architectural window films market is segmented on the basis of Application, Product Use, Material, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Commercial
Offices
Education
Banking
Retail
Hospitality
Healthcare
Residential
Segmentation based on Product Use
Sun Control
Decorative
Security and Safety
Privacy
Segmentation based on Material
Vinyl
Polyester
Plastic
Ceramic
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
