Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

The electric commercial vehicle market size was US$ 194.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1190.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 adversely affected the entire automotive sector. Manufacturing companies had to close their plants for a short time period. It is because of the shortage of laborers and the ban on import-export activities. Thus, the global electric commercial vehicles market witnessed significant disruptions during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol620

Factors Influencing

Continuous advancements and reductions in battery prices are forecast to play a favorable role in the market growth.

The growing adoption of commercial electric vehicles, including buses, vans, and favorable government initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles, would benefit the industry in the future. Governments in various countries are providing subsidies or tax benefits on the purchase of e-vehicles. As a result, it would propel market growth.

Rapidly growing advancements in the automobile sector and rising consumer awareness related to environmental pollution are forecast to play a significant role in the market growth.

The benefits of electric vehicles, such as low maintenance and operational cost, and the introduction of smart vehicle technologies, such as GPS, touch sensors, telematics devices, wireless connectivity, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), etc., would surge the market growth in the coming years.

The limited battery capacity of the electric commercial vehicles may hamper the market growth during the analysis period.

The increasing demand for electric commercial vehicles from the logistics sector would accelerate the market growth. Moreover, rising fuel prices would result in creating favorable growth opportunities for the market players in the global electric commercial vehicle market.

Rapidly growing urbanization in developing countries may escalate market growth during the study period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region holds the highest share in the global electric commercial vehicle market. The region is forecast to dominate the market in terms of revenue, all because of the favorable government strategies in emerging countries like China. Moreover, growing demand for electric buses and rising investments in the industry would benefit the market. In addition, the rapidly growing logistics sector may fuel the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitors in the Market

Tesla

Daimler

Panasonic

Nissan

Proterra

ABB

BYD

LG Chem

Delphi

Samsung SDI

Continental

Other prominent players

Market segmentation

Insight by Component

Electric Motor

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

EV Battery

Insight by Range

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Insight by Power Output

Less Than 100KW

100-250KW

Above 250 KW

Insight by Vehicle Type

Electric Bus

Electric Van

Electric Trucks

Electric Pick-Up Trucks

Insight by Cell Format

Pouch

Prismatic

Round

Insight by Battery Type

Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

Others

Insight by Battery Capacity

Less Than 50kwh

50-250 kwh

Above 250kwh

Insight by Application

Last-Mile Delivery

Distribution Services

Field Service

Refuse Service

Long Haul Transportation

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

