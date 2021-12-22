Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

The electric commercial vehicle market size was US$ 194.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1190.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 adversely affected the entire automotive sector. Manufacturing companies had to close their plants for a short time period. It is because of the shortage of laborers and the ban on import-export activities. Thus, the global electric commercial vehicles market witnessed significant disruptions during the initial phase of the pandemic.
Factors Influencing
Continuous advancements and reductions in battery prices are forecast to play a favorable role in the market growth.
The growing adoption of commercial electric vehicles, including buses, vans, and favorable government initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles, would benefit the industry in the future. Governments in various countries are providing subsidies or tax benefits on the purchase of e-vehicles. As a result, it would propel market growth.
Rapidly growing advancements in the automobile sector and rising consumer awareness related to environmental pollution are forecast to play a significant role in the market growth.
The benefits of electric vehicles, such as low maintenance and operational cost, and the introduction of smart vehicle technologies, such as GPS, touch sensors, telematics devices, wireless connectivity, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), etc., would surge the market growth in the coming years.
The limited battery capacity of the electric commercial vehicles may hamper the market growth during the analysis period.
The increasing demand for electric commercial vehicles from the logistics sector would accelerate the market growth. Moreover, rising fuel prices would result in creating favorable growth opportunities for the market players in the global electric commercial vehicle market.
Rapidly growing urbanization in developing countries may escalate market growth during the study period.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region holds the highest share in the global electric commercial vehicle market. The region is forecast to dominate the market in terms of revenue, all because of the favorable government strategies in emerging countries like China. Moreover, growing demand for electric buses and rising investments in the industry would benefit the market. In addition, the rapidly growing logistics sector may fuel the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Competitors in the Market
Tesla
Daimler
Panasonic
Nissan
Proterra
ABB
BYD
LG Chem
Delphi
Samsung SDI
Continental
Other prominent players
Market segmentation
Insight by Component
Electric Motor
Hydrogen Fuel Cell
EV Battery
Insight by Range
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
Insight by Power Output
Less Than 100KW
100-250KW
Above 250 KW
Insight by Vehicle Type
Electric Bus
Electric Van
Electric Trucks
Electric Pick-Up Trucks
Insight by Cell Format
Pouch
Prismatic
Round
Insight by Battery Type
Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP)
Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide (NMC)
Others
Insight by Battery Capacity
Less Than 50kwh
50-250 kwh
Above 250kwh
Insight by Application
Last-Mile Delivery
Distribution Services
Field Service
Refuse Service
Long Haul Transportation
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
