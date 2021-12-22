Air Purification Systems Market 2021 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

The air purification systems market size was US$ 16.6 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach the value of US$ 39.62 billion by 2030. The air purification system market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol619

Factors Influencing

The global air purification systems market is forecast to gain traction due to the increasing environmental pollution in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Growing industrialization and urbanization are forecast to offer significant growth opportunities to the market players.

Stringent government regulations to control the emission of harmful gases from factories are expected to accelerate the market growth during the study period.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing adoption of smart technology would propel the growth of the global air purification systems market.

Increasing awareness related to the hazardous effect of environmental pollution is forecast to accelerate the growth of the global air purification system market.

The high initial and maintenance cost of the air purifiers may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing demand for advanced and efficient technologies would offer favorable growth opportunities to the market players. Aurabeat Technology Limited launched an effective technology named Aurabeat AG+ Silver Ion Plasma Sterilization Air Purifier to curb the virus spread. The device can efficiently reduce around 99.9% of COVID-19 virus from the air within 30 minutes. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global air purification systems market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has increased awareness about the harmful impact of poor air quality. Moreover, the demand for air purification systems from the healthcare sector also increased drastically. The growing healthcare infrastructure is further forecast to increase the demand for high-grade air purifiers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, market players may witness a huge growth potential around the world, owing to the increasing demand for efficient systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing healthcare spending. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, air purifiers are effective in reducing air pollutants and viruses.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol619

Geography Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is dominating the global air purification systems market by holding the largest share. The demand for air purification systems has been accelerating mainly in India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The increasing concerns over environmental pollution and poor air quality is increasing the contribution of the region. Moreover, the growing population, rising disposable income are the other factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific air purification systems market. The market would further grow, owing to the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, and growing industrialization.

Competitors in The Market

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

Sharp Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Clean Teq Holdings Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Alfa Laval AB

SPX Corporation

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Clarcor Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Eureka Forbes

Fumex Inc.

Philips Electronics N.V.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

Dust Collectors

Fume and Smoke Collectors

Vehicle Exhaust

Mist Eliminators

Fire/Emergency Exhaust

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol619

Insight by Technology

HEPA

Electrostatic Precipitator

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Insight by Industry

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare & Medical

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol619

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/