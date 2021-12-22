Air Purification Systems Market 2021 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

The air purification systems market size was US$ 16.6 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach the value of US$ 39.62 billion by 2030. The air purification system market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Factors Influencing
The global air purification systems market is forecast to gain traction due to the increasing environmental pollution in emerging economies, such as India and China.
Growing industrialization and urbanization are forecast to offer significant growth opportunities to the market players.
Stringent government regulations to control the emission of harmful gases from factories are expected to accelerate the market growth during the study period.
The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing adoption of smart technology would propel the growth of the global air purification systems market.
Increasing awareness related to the hazardous effect of environmental pollution is forecast to accelerate the growth of the global air purification system market.
The high initial and maintenance cost of the air purifiers may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The growing demand for advanced and efficient technologies would offer favorable growth opportunities to the market players. Aurabeat Technology Limited launched an effective technology named Aurabeat AG+ Silver Ion Plasma Sterilization Air Purifier to curb the virus spread. The device can efficiently reduce around 99.9% of COVID-19 virus from the air within 30 minutes. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global air purification systems market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak has increased awareness about the harmful impact of poor air quality. Moreover, the demand for air purification systems from the healthcare sector also increased drastically. The growing healthcare infrastructure is further forecast to increase the demand for high-grade air purifiers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, market players may witness a huge growth potential around the world, owing to the increasing demand for efficient systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing healthcare spending. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, air purifiers are effective in reducing air pollutants and viruses.
Geography Analysis
Geographically, Asia-Pacific is dominating the global air purification systems market by holding the largest share. The demand for air purification systems has been accelerating mainly in India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The increasing concerns over environmental pollution and poor air quality is increasing the contribution of the region. Moreover, the growing population, rising disposable income are the other factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific air purification systems market. The market would further grow, owing to the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, and growing industrialization.
Competitors in The Market
Honeywell International Inc.
3M Company
Sharp Corporation
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Clean Teq Holdings Limited
Panasonic Corporation
Alfa Laval AB
SPX Corporation
Mann+Hummel GmbH
Clarcor Inc.
LG Electronics Inc.
Whirlpool Corporation
Eureka Forbes
Fumex Inc.
Philips Electronics N.V.
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Product
Dust Collectors
Fume and Smoke Collectors
Vehicle Exhaust
Mist Eliminators
Fire/Emergency Exhaust
Others
Insight by Technology
HEPA
Electrostatic Precipitator
Activated Carbon
Ionic Filters
Others
Insight by Industry
Automotive
Construction
Healthcare & Medical
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Others
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
