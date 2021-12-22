Defense Electronics Market Demand Analysis 2021 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

The global defense electronics market size was US$ 115 billion in 2021. The global defense electronics market is forecast to grow to US$ 201.6 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The increasing number of policies related to the nation’s security is forecast to fuel the market growth. The global defense electronics market will witness several growth opportunities, owing to the strict regulatory standards and supportive government policies in various countries. Governments of several countries are focused on strengthening national security, which will fuel the demand for defense electronics, thereby boosting the market growth.
Increasing government investments in research and development activities are forecast to benefit the global defense electronics market.
Mounting demand for digitalized solutions is another prominent factor driving the market growth. Software-Defined Systems are expected to gain a large consumer baser, owing to the increasing focus on providing excellent defense electronics.
Rising tensions between borders of various nations are forecast to benefit the global defense electronics market during the study period.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to record rapid growth in the global defense electronics market due to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies and governments’ focus toward strengthening the defense segment. In addition, Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold a notable share in the global defense electronics market, owing to the increasing initiatives towards the countries security.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of various economies. The focus of governments diverted towards the healthcare sector and preventing the economy from the harms of the pandemic. In order to save the lives of people, governments of various countries imposed strict lockdowns. As a result of this, manufacturing, production, and R&D activities were all halted in the defense electronics industry. Thus, the market witnessed an abrupt negative impact during the pandemic.
The lockdown restrictions also affected the import-export activities, which declined the market growth during the pandemic. Due to the unavailability of raw materials, companies had no option but to put a pause on the activities. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global defense electronics market during the pandemic period.
On the contrary, the global defense electronics market will recover significantly, owing to the growing initiatives by governments of various nations.
Competitors in the Market
BAE Systems plc
The Boeing Company
Honeywell International Inc.
Saab AB
Safran SA
L3Harris Technologies Inc
Bharat Electronics Limited
Thales Group
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Indra Sistemas SA
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global defense electronics market segmentation focuses on Equipment Type, Application, and Region.
By Equipment Type
C4ISR Systems
Weapon Systems
Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems
Military Simulators
Radar Systems
Sonar Systems
Avionics
Electronic Warfare
By Application
Land
Air
Naval
Space
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
